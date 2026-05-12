Why did Kuwait's Bubiyan Island interest IRGC infiltrators?

Bubiyan in Kuwait is the Arabian Gulf's second largest island and home to some of the Gulf nation's most sensitive military and industrial installations, including Mubarak Al Kabeer port, scheduled to be fully operational at the end of the year.

On Monday, Kuwait accused Iran of sending four people linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to infiltrate the Gulf state through Bubiyan Island and carry out some kind of attack.

The Ministry of Interior said the suspects admitted membership of the IRGC and to infiltrating Bubiyan Island aboard a rented fishing boat to carry out “hostile acts” against Kuwait, the official Kuna news agency said.

As it also hosts a US Marine contingent, Bubiyan is a potential flashpoint in the US-Iran conflict.

The island's new port is part of Kuwait's Vision 2035 and China's Belt and Road Initiative, which will make it significant in international trade networks as it would have greater capacity for shipping and higher cargo volumes than Kuwait's other ports once it is operational.

The port will also strengthen Kuwait's role as a primary shipping hub and allow easier access to the Red Sea and open access to the Arabian Gulf.

China's ties to Bubiyan island also came into focus after Kuwait's announcement, particularly before a trip by US President Donald Trump to Beijing on Thursday.

The thwarted Iranian attack also took place after Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called Beijing a “close friend” of Tehran during a visit last week.

The port's proximity to Iraq's Faw port on the Gulf of Basra was momentarily a point of tension between the two nations until maritime navigation was agreed. Instead, Mubarak Al Kabeer port is designed to be economically beneficial for both Kuwait and Iraq.

But, Iraq itself has been sandwiched between the US and Iran politically and militarily, further making Bubiyan Island a hotspot.

It was not clear why the IRGC-linked suspects chose Bubiyan Island to infiltrate Kuwait, or whether the incident is a one-off or the beginning of similar attempts in the continuing war.