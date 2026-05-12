UAE adds 21 people and companies to terrorist list over Hezbollah links

The UAE has added 16 people and five organisations to its local terrorist list over their links to Hezbollah.

The 21 listed were publicly named after the Cabinet decision.

The move means all regulatory authorities will identify and immediately freeze the assets of those listed in less than 24 hours. All of the 21 were Lebanese citizens or companies based in Lebanon.

"The move forms part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts, both domestically and internationally, to disrupt and dismantle networks linked to the financing of terrorism and related activities, whether direct or indirect," a statement on news agency Wam said.

"Under the resolution, all regulatory authorities are required to identify any individuals or entities connected through financial or commercial relationships with those listed, and to take the necessary measures in line with the applicable laws in the UAE, including freezing assets within less than 24 hours."

The decision reflects the country's "firm and long-standing commitment to combatting terrorism and extremism in all forms", the statement said.

The list of individuals includes:

(All Lebanese nationals)

1 - Ali Mohammed Karneeb.

2 - Nasser Hassan Nasr.

3 - Hassan Shehadeh Osman.

4 - Samer Hassan Fawaz.

5 - Ahmed Mohammed Yazbek.

6 - Isa Hussein Qasir.

7 - Ibrahim Ali Daher.

8 - Abbas Hassan Ghareeb.

9 - Emad Mohammed Bazzi.

10 - Ezzat Yousef Akr.

11 - Wahid Mahmud Sbeiti.

12 - Mustafa Habib Harb.

13 - Mohammed Suleiman Badir.

14 - Adel Mohammad Mansour.

15 - Ali Ahmed Krisht.

16 - Nima Ahmad Jamil.

The list of entities includes:

(All based in Lebanon).

1- Bayt Al-Mal Al Muslimeen.

2 - Al Qard Al-Hassan Association.

3 - Al Tasheelat Company.

4 - The Auditors for Accounting and Auditing.

5 - Al Khobara For Accounting, Auditing and Studies.