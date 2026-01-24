Scotland replace Bangladesh at 2026 T20 World Cup, Pakistan to take call on participation

Scotland will now take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup after the International Cricket Council removed Bangladesh from the showpiece event. But the impasse seems far from over as the Pakistan Cricket Board said it will await instructions from its government regarding participation in the tournament.

On Thursday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board insisted on playing its World Cup matches in Sri Lanka, citing security concerns in India. Their issue emanated from deteriorating political relations between the countries, which took a turn for the worse after ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India last year.

Things came to a boil when Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was removed from IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders’ line-up by the Indian cricket board. That kicked up a storm with Bangladesh banning the broadcast of IPL in the country and refusing to travel to India for the World Cup.

The International Cricket Council refused to change the itinerary of the T20 World Cup which kicks off in Sri Lanka and India on February 7, citing insufficient evidence of threat to the safety of the Bangladesh team.

The world body made it clear that Bangladesh will have to play its matches in India. However, the Bangladesh board stuck to its position.

“They did give us a 24-hour ultimatum but a global body can't really do that. ICC will miss out on 200 million people watching the World Cup [if Bangladesh is removed]. It will be their loss,” BCB president Islam had said.

Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Nazrul said the decision not to tour India was taken by the interim government.

“We are hopeful that ICC ⁠will give us the opportunity to play in Sri Lanka,” Nazrul said.

But the world body decided to move ahead without Bangladesh – a full Test member of the ICC. Scotland were the highest ranked team to not qualify for the T20 World Cup and have now been invited to take Bangladesh’s spot in the tournament.

“The decision follows an extensive process undertaken by the ICC to address concerns raised by the BCB regarding the hosting of its scheduled matches in India,” the ICC said in a statement on Saturday.

“The ICC’s assessments concluded that there was no credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team, officials or supporters in India.

“In light of these findings, and after careful consideration of the broader implications, the ICC determined that it was not appropriate to amend the published event schedule.”

Scotland are placed in Group C along with England, West Indies, Italy and Nepal.

Now, another area of concern has emerged with Pakistan putting its weight behind Bangladesh.

Pakistan and India have a policy in place whereby they no longer travel to either country due to security concerns and political tension. Pakistan’s matches at the T20 World Cup are scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, including the knockouts.

On Saturday, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said Bangladesh have been treated unfairly, especially since India were allowed to participate in previous ICC tournaments with hybrid models while Bangladesh were not provided the same facility.

Naqvi said the Pakistan government will take a final call on whether the national team participates in the upcoming tournament.

“You can't have double standards. Injustice has been done to Bangladesh. They should play in the World Cup, they are a major stakeholder in cricket,” Naqvi said.

“If the government of Pakistan says we should not play, then the ICC can bring in a 22nd team [after Scotland]. It's up to the government.

“The Prime Minister is not in the country right now. When he returns, we will give our final decision. It's the government's decision. For us, the government of Pakistan is bigger than the ICC.”