2026 T20 World Cup quiz - Virat Kohli, West Indies and more

The T20 World Cup kicks off in India and Sri Lanka on February 7, and despite an underwhelming build-up anticipation is high for an exciting tournament.

Twenty teams will take part in the World Cup, with a healthy participation from Associate nations. The UAE will also feature in the tournament, placed in Group D alongside New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan and Canada.

India are the defending champions and enter the event in great form in major tournaments, winning the last T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka owing to security issues, while Bangladesh have been directed to play their games in India despite similar concerns.

As we wait for the tournament to begin, take the quiz below to test your knowledge.