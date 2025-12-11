Two million tickets for 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka go on sale

Countdown to the 2026 T20 World Cup has officially started with tickets for the showpiece event going on sale with less than two months to go.

Preparations for the World Cup have been rather subdued with schedule and ticket sales announced at the last possible moment.

Still, it's better late than never. The International Cricket Council announced on Thursday that more than two million tickets have gone on sale in the first phase, with tickets for the second phase to be announced soon for the tournament that takes place in India and Sri Lanka.

More importantly, ticket prices have been kept very low, starting at 100 Indian rupees (around $1) and 1,000 Sri Lankan rupees (approximately $3) for some games.

Affordable pricing is likely to ensure good crowds even for matches involving lesser followed sides.

The T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by the South Asian nations from February 7 to March 8. A total of 20 teams, including the UAE, will play 55 matches in the tournament.

“Our vision for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is clear: every fan, regardless of background, geography or financial means, should have the chance to access an in-stadia experience of world-class marquee cricket,” ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said.

“We are putting affordability at the centre of our strategy. This is about opening the gates wide and inviting millions to be part of a global celebration of cricket, not as spectators from afar, but as active participants in the energy, emotion and magic that only a stadium can offer.”

The tournament will begin with 2022 finalists Pakistan facing Netherlands in Colombo, followed by clashes between West Indies and Bangladesh in Kolkata, and title holders India and the USA in Mumbai.

Tickets can be purchased here.

2026 T20 World Cup groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Namibia, Netherlands

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

Venues

Matches will be played across eight stadiums in India and Sri Lanka. They are – Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy)

