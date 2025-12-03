Virat Kohli appears to end 2027 ODI World Cup debate with back-to-back centuries against South Africa

Indian cricket fans now have to wait for months to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli in national colours. After all, he only plays ODI cricket, having retired from T20 Internationals and being moved away from the Test scene.

The problem with being a one-format player, even for an all-time great such as Kohli, is that you do not have the option of another outlet to compensate for any failures.

Which is probably why some sections of Indian cricket began to question the positions of Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, in the team moving forward with the 2027 World Cup in mind.

The recent tour in Australia was widely considered as possibly the last series of Kohli and Rohit together for India and a failure there would have been end of the road for at least one of them. There, Rohit scored a century in the final ODI while Kohli scored a fifty to leave the uncomfortable question for another day.

The ongoing South Africa series was another litmus test for both. Kohli has taken the lead this time in silencing the doubters.

After scoring a match-winning century in the opening match of the ODI series against the Proteas in Ranchi, Kohli showed the fire in his belly burns bright as he completed a second successive ton in the second ODI in Raipur on Wednesday.

Kohli made 102 off 93 balls for his 53rd ODI hundred and added 195 for the third wicket with the young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who hit 105, as India amassed 358-5.

For the second straight match, Kohli held the innings together, combining quick running with breathtaking strokes on a turgid pitch; 40 of his runs coming through boundaries and rest on his feet.

As he took a single to long-on in the 38th over to complete his 84th international century, Kohli leapt in delight before quickly calming down and soaking in the applause.

The Kohli of 2025 is a milder version of the one that made him one of the most watched athletes in the world a few years back.

He may not have the team's leadership or spots in two of the three formats. But on Wednesday, Kohli showed he still can churn out centuries in a format where he is the undisputed king.

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, celebrates with Virat Kohli after completing his century. AFP

Kohli has effectively closed all debates about his position in the team heading into the 2027 ODI World Cup which will take place in South Africa.

There, experience and a solid technique against genuine pace will be crucial for top order batters. And there are not many challengers to Kohli in the Indian team on that front.

In the absence of Kohli and Rohit, India's Test team is plunging to new depths, having lost five successive Tests at home to top teams. Their white-ball results have been the polar opposite, but the overall mood in Indian cricket establishment is a bit divided.

The polarising decision making of coach Gautam Gambhir and selection panel is not sitting well with some sections of India's cricket establishment, especially given the steep fall in the Test format.

So with many components of Indian cricket in a state of flux, the sight of Kohli scoring centuries for fun in ODIs is providing a sense of normality. And the Indian team might value that above everything else by the time plans for the next World Cup are drawn.

For now, Kohli has shown he is the king of ODIs and laser focused on the 2027 showpiece event.

