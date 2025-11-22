Which Pakistan cities will get new franchises in PSL 2026?

The Pakistan Super League has announced that two new franchises that will be added to the roster next year as part of expansion plans.

The PSL has completed 10 seasons and is now looking to widen its reach by adding to the existing pool of six franchises - Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

The additional teams will add to the competitive nature of the tournament which last season saw four out of the six teams qualify for the play-offs. More teams would mean lesser room for complacency and greater significance on each win.

Which cities are in line to get a PSL franchise?

On Friday, the PSL announced the process for the creation of two new franchises, with the team auction set for January 6, 2026.

The successful bidders at the auction will get to choose from six cities to set up base. They are – Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit.

There were rumours of Gilgit and Faisalabad being shortlisted but the Pakistan board refuted the claims.

This will run concurrent to contract renewals of the existing six franchises.

The Pakistan board completed valuation process for the PSL teams and sent renewal offer letters reflecting the new franchise fees for the next 10 years to the teams.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer said teams unwilling to renew the contracts based on latest valuations can opt out, with new owners taking their place.

“Under their existing agreements, teams have the first right of renewal for the next 10 editions based on that valuation,” Naseer said.

“After that, if any franchise chooses not to renew, those team rights will be offered through an open process where new investors can come in.”

Will all teams renew contract?

There is one team that has been in the news for this very issue. Multan Sultans have been involved in a protracted back and forth with the Pakistan board over a number of issues including expansion plans, overseas investments and clarity over revenue sharing.

Multan owner Ali Tareen has been particularly vocal, airing all grievances and boardroom chatter to various media platforms.

Recently, he was reportedly served a legal notice from the board which threated termination of contract unless the team owner offered an apology.

However, Tareen tore up the supposed legal notice in his video on social media, ending any chance of reconciliation.

Now, the board has apparently decided to not renew Multan’s contract and instead search for new owners.

Current team owner Tareen revealed on social media that he has not been offered the new contract letter, pointing to possibly the end of Multan Sultans as a franchise.

How much money is involved?

Multan were the sixth team to join PSL, winning the rights to own a franchise. According to reports, the Multan franchise paid the PSL over $6 million per year from 2017.

One expects the new team owners to pay significantly more to buy into the league. There were some concerns over the size of the revenue pie that would be shared by more teams.

But the league recently announced a bumper rise in the title sponsorship for the tournament, with the value growing by 500 per cent since the first season.

According to reports, the latest title sponsorship deal with HBL is worth a little over $26 million for two seasons.

The Pakistan board has also announced a substantial increase in rewards for the franchises.

On Friday, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi announced a rewards plan for the teams, where the tournament winners will get an additional prize of $500,000 – which will be over and above the tournament prize money.

The championship prize is likely to see a jump from last season’s amount of half a million dollars.

New UK refugee system A new “core protection” for refugees moving from permanent to a more basic, temporary protection

Shortened leave to remain - refugees will receive 30 months instead of five years

A longer path to settlement with no indefinite settled status until a refugee has spent 20 years in Britain

To encourage refugees to integrate the government will encourage them to out of the core protection route wherever possible.

Under core protection there will be no automatic right to family reunion

Refugees will have a reduced right to public funds

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

La Mer lowdown La Mer beach is open from 10am until midnight, daily, and is located in Jumeirah 1, well after Kite Beach. Some restaurants, like Cupagahwa, are open from 8am for breakfast; most others start at noon. At the time of writing, we noticed that signs for Vicolo, an Italian eatery, and Kaftan, a Turkish restaurant, indicated that these two restaurants will be open soon, most likely this month. Parking is available, as well as a Dh100 all-day valet option or a Dh50 valet service if you’re just stopping by for a few hours.



THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

FA CUP FINAL Manchester City 6

(D Silva 26', Sterling 38', 81', 87', De Bruyne 61', Jesus 68') Watford 0 Man of the match: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC 4

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.9-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E536hp%20(including%20138hp%20e-motor)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E750Nm%20(including%20400Nm%20e-motor)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh1%2C380%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

QUALIFYING RESULTS 1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1:35.271.

3. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:35.332.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.497.

5. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:35.571.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.815.

7. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:35.963.

8. Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:36.046.

9. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:36.065.

10. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:36.242. Eliminated after second session 11. Esteban Ocon, France, Renault, 1:36.359.

12. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 1:36.406.

13. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:36.631.

14. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:38.248. Eliminated after first session 15. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:37.075.

16. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:37.555.

17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 1:37.863.

18. George Russell, Great Britain, Williams Mercedes, 1:38.045.

19. Pietro Fittipaldi, Brazil, Haas Ferrari, 1:38.173.

20. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams Mercedes, 1:38.443.