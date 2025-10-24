PSL in turmoil as Multan Sultans allege termination threat from Pakistan board over criticism

Pakistan cricket has been plunged into a fresh crisis after one of the T20 franchise team owners said he faced threats of termination of contract for criticising the running of the Pakistan Super League.
Multan Sultans team owner Ali Tareen has been one of the most visible faces of the PSL and one of the more vocal critics of the league over the past season.
On various platforms, Tareen had lamented the absence of plans or foreign investments and organisational skills of the league.
In response, Multan and team owner Tareen reportedly received a notice from the Pakistan board demanding an apology and withdrawal of statements. Failure to do so could result in the termination of contract, according to the franchise.
"The notice threatens termination of our franchise agreement and a lifetime blacklist of Mr Tareen from owning any cricket team in the future," Multan said in a statement.
"Since taking over the Sultans, Ali Tareen has invested billions of rupees and personally carried losses of over seven billion Pakistani rupees.
"Every statement he has made has been in the best interest of the PSL, urging the league to aim higher and do better.
"For the PCB management to treat constructive criticism as a crime is outrageous. It clearly shows that the PSL is not open to questions or accountability, even from those who have given the most to make it stronger."
Team owner Tareen took to social media and doubled down on his criticism of the league and board.
"You don't want to work with the stakeholders. You just want us to stay quiet and tow the line. You are so used to having yes men around you, you can't accept any criticism," Tareen said in a video posted on X.
"I have not received any invitation to iron out issues. Straight to legal notice. This is not how you manage things.
"If you think I will stay quiet because of such threats, you are mistaken."
He concluded the video statement by tearing the supposed legal notice.
The Pakistan board has not made any statement on the matter.
The PSL held its 10th edition earlier this year. It was the first time the franchise tournament clashed directly with the Indian Premier League.
Both leagues were suspended briefly during the four-day war between the neighbouring nations.
Reports also emerged of the PSL adding two more franchises from the next season, which is another contentious issue among existing team owners amid concerns over revenue sharing.
