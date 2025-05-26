PSL 2025 team of the tournament: Shaheen Afridi proves his mettle as bowler and captain

Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators with one ball to spare in a pulsating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/25/psl-2025-final-shaheen-afridi-leads-the-way-as-lahore-qalandars-win-third-t20-crown/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/25/psl-2025-final-shaheen-afridi-leads-the-way-as-lahore-qalandars-win-third-t20-crown/">PSL 2025 final </a>to lift the trophy for a third time in four seasons. Below, <i>The National </i>picks the team of the tournament. Matches: 12, Runs: 449, Avg: 37.41, Strike rate: 152.2, 100s: 1, 50s: 3 The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/04/15/psl-2025-will-pakistan-players-embrace-demands-of-modern-t20-batting/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/04/15/psl-2025-will-pakistan-players-embrace-demands-of-modern-t20-batting/">leading run getter </a>of the tournament and one of the most promising names to emerge from the 10th edition of the league. Has been in amazing form this year, with a record four T20 tons already. Should walk into the national team from here on. M: 13, Runs: 439, Avg: 33.76, SR: 152.96, 50s: 4 There are many incredible hitters in white-ball cricket but no one does it like <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/fakhar-zaman-injury-caps-disastrous-champions-trophy-opener-for-pakistan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/20/fakhar-zaman-injury-caps-disastrous-champions-trophy-opener-for-pakistan/">Zaman</a>. Despite being 35, Zaman continued to set the standards this season. With the T20 World Cup next year, Zaman looks good for one final push for a world title. Needs to maintain his fitness though, as this season has thrown up many young batters who can match him for power and impact. M: 11, Runs: 378, Avg: 37.80, SR: 148.23, 100s: 1, 50s: 3 The backbone of Karachi’s batting this season, alongside David Warner. Vince is a regular in the PSL and Australia’s Big Bash and has an extensive body of work in the format, scoring more than 12,000 runs. Has excelled across conditions and showed his versatility this year. One of five centurions in PSL 2025. M: 12, Runs: 399, Avg: 57, SR: 162.19, 100s: 1, 50s: 3 The player of the tournament and the most promising young talent of PSL. The 22-year-old was the top scorer in the final with 76 from 43 balls and finished the tournament with the highest tally of 28 sixes. Has already shown what he is capable of at the international level, scoring a ton in New Zealand. Will surely be the middle order engine of the national team moving forward. M: 4, Runs: 170, Avg: 56.66, SR: 173.46, 50s: 2 The Sri Lankan keeper batter was a late addition to the Lahore team and featured in only four games right at the end of the tournament. But Perera was in sensational form in all matches, hitting a match-winning fifty in the final to hand the team their third PSL title. Scored at a strike rate of 200 in a high-scoring chase in the final - one of the best innings in the tournament’s history. M: 11, Runs: 254, Avg: 42.33, SR: 169.33, Wkts: 10, Econ: 7.75 The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/02/02/sikandar-raza-i-was-thinking-god-if-i-have-played-my-last-game-help-me-find-peace/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/02/02/sikandar-raza-i-was-thinking-god-if-i-have-played-my-last-game-help-me-find-peace/">Zimbabwe all-rounder </a>had an outstanding tournament with the bat and ball. But it was his effort before and during the final that was truly special. He was part of the national team that completed a one off Test in England on Saturday, took multiple modes of transportation to land in Lahore just minutes before toss for the final on Sunday, and hit a six and four off the third last and penultimate ball of the tournament to seal the title. M: 10, Wkts: 14, Econ: 7.90, Runs: 173, SR: 155.85 The spin-bowling all-rounder came into his own this season, leading the way with the ball. Took wickets and also kept the runs down successfully. His team’s form dipped after a strong start to the tournament but his effort with the ball will be great news for the national team. M: 12, Wkts: 17, Econ: 11.19, Runs: 163, SR: 155.23 The all-rounder was one of the driving forces behind Quetta’s run to the final, where he again put in a great effort with the bat, hitting 28 from just eight balls. However, his bowling let him down in the final over. Still, finished as the joint second highest wicket taker of the tournament and one of the few quality seam bowling all-rounders in Pakistan. M: 13, Wkts: 19, Best: 3/3, Econ: 7.76 The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/01/shaheen-afridi-how-good-has-pakistans-record-breaking-pacer-been-in-2023-world-cup/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/01/shaheen-afridi-how-good-has-pakistans-record-breaking-pacer-been-in-2023-world-cup/">left-arm pacer </a>was the top wicket taker of the tournament. Was the point of difference in the final, giving away just 24 runs and picking up three wickets in a high-scoring match. But more importantly, captained Lahore maturely to clinch a third title in four seasons. Has put his up and down career with the national team behind him and looks a completely new bowler and leader. M: 10, Wkts: 17, Best: 4/28, Econ: 9.03 Many thought the veteran pacer was past his best. But the right arm seamer proved mighty effective, taking wickets regularly with his sharp variations. In T20s, bowling requires a lot more experienced heads, while batting tends to favour younger and more daring players. Hasan showed that there are not many bowlers better than him in PSL. M: 12, Wkts: 17, Best: 4/42, Econ: 7.34 The right-arm mystery spinner has already established himself as one of the premier slow bowlers at the international stage. He extended his good run in the PSL, finishing as the second highest wicket taker of the tournament and maintaining a superb economy. Slowly, batters are beginning to play him out, which is a testament to his guile and control.