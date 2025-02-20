Fakhar Zaman injury caps disastrous Champions Trophy opener for Pakistan

Having waited nearly three decades to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/19/champions-trophy-full-team-guides-as-tournament-starts-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/19/champions-trophy-full-team-guides-as-tournament-starts-in-pakistan-and-dubai/">host an ICC tournament</a>, Pakistan cricket fans endured one of their worst days in recent memory as their team were completely outplayed in the opening match of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/02/17/champions-trophy-2025-fixtures-squads-and-how-to-watch-in-pakistan-and-dubai/">Champions Trophy</a>. Supporters had hoped that the clash in Karachi against New Zealand would witness a celebration of world cricket's grand return to the country. instead, the game turned out to be a disaster. Not only did New Zealand thump the hosts and defending champions by 60 runs at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/25/champions-trophy-2025-venue-guide-for-pakistan-and-uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/25/champions-trophy-2025-venue-guide-for-pakistan-and-uae/">refurbished National Stadium</a>, they outplayed Pakistan in every department throughout the 100 overs. The Kiwis assessed the conditions perfectly, posted an above par 320-5, thanks to brilliant centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham, and then went about dismantling Pakistan's batting with clinical bowling – both pace and spin. The home team lost the chase in the first 10 overs itself as they crawled to 22-2. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/28/pakistan-cricketers-salary-babar-azam/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/28/pakistan-cricketers-salary-babar-azam/">Babar Azam </a>scored 64 from 90 balls, but played an astounding 52 dot balls, which took all momentum out of the innings. Salman Agha tried to add impetus with 42 off 28 while Khushdil Shah (69 from 49) upped the scoring when the game was already lost. But it was nowhere near enough. And to make matters worse, the one player who could have made a difference picked up an injury early in the game. Left-handed batsman <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/08/fakhar-zaman-backs-injured-saim-ayub-to-bounce-back-and-be-among-top-three-players-in-the-world/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/08/fakhar-zaman-backs-injured-saim-ayub-to-bounce-back-and-be-among-top-three-players-in-the-world/">Fakhar Zaman </a>suffered a chest muscle injury while fielding and could not open in the chase. Although he did come out to bat, Zaman could barely run and was in a lot of pain during his laboured 24 off 41 balls at number four. Not only did that innings not help Pakistan, it ended up aggravating Zaman's problem. The top order batter has now been ruled out of the Champions Trophy, with left-hander Imam-ul-Haq named his replacement with Pakistan up against bitter rivals India at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Zaman took to social media to thank his supporters and wished the team well. “Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. “Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. “I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback,” Zaman posted on X. The injury is likely to take the wind out of Pakistan's sails ahead of their make-or-break clash with India. Pakistan now need to defeat India without their most devastating batsman to keep their hopes alive in the Champions Trophy, and while reeling under the pressure of a poor net run rate following Wednesday's heavy defeat. Captain Mohammad Rizwan said New Zealand scored well above par, which proved beyond them after Zaman's injury. “We didn't expect they would get 320. We thought they'd get around 260 when we took those early wickets,” Rizwan said. “The Will Young-Latham partnership was crucial. We tried, but they played very smartly and that's why they got to that total. We lost momentum twice, first in the death overs and then in the powerplay with the bat. “That was the time to gain momentum in a 320-plus chase. Having Fakhar Zaman [as opener] was crucial. You know how he bats in the powerplay.” The task is now cut out of Pakistan if they want to stay alive in the competition. “We didn't want to put pressure on ourselves by thinking we are defending champions,” Rizwan said. “This match is gone, and the next match is another normal match for us.”