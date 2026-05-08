Back to school? UAE to announce decision on possible return to classrooms on Sunday evening

The Ministry of Education said a decision on whether pupils should return to classrooms in the UAE or continue to learn remotely will be announced on Sunday evening, May 10.

The decision to make the announcement on Sunday was made after an assessment of the current situation in co-ordination with relevant authorities, the ministry said on X.

The Ministry added that examinations and international assessments would proceed in-person in accordance with the approved plans.

"The Ministry also affirms the readiness of educational institutions to transition between different learning models when needed," read the post on X from the Ministry.

"Any further updates or developments will be announced through the official communication channels."

Schools and universities have been conducting online classes since Tuesday as a result of renewed Iranian attacks on the UAE. The measure was taken to "ensure the safety and well-being of the educational community", the ministry said at the time.

Disruption in learning

The government previously mandated that the education sector shift to remote learning at the beginning of March, after the start of the Iran war.

Schools and nurseries across the Emirates began reopening their doors on April 20, with strict safety rules in place.

Aside from the switch to remote learning, international A-level and GCSE exams were cancelled. Leading UK education boards confirmed this month that summer exams for school leavers and university hopefuls would be scrapped – possibly putting academic aspirations on hold.

Schools are dealing with portfolios, coursework submissions and teacher-predicted grades to ensure this year's classes receive results that reflect their years of work.