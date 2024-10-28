Pakistan's new white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, second left, has retained his top grade central contract. AP
Pakistan's new white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, second left, has retained his top grade central contract. AP

Sport

Cricket

Highest-paid Pakistan cricketers with Babar Azam still the top earning player

Shaheen Afridi moved down to category B in new list of centrally contracted players

Ajit Vijaykumar

October 28, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today