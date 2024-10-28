Highest-paid Pakistan cricketers with Babar Azam still the top earning player

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/" target="_blank">Pakistan</a>'s cricket board announced a new list of centrally contracted players, signaling a shift in priorities and change in hierarchy in the national cricket team. Over the past month, Pakistan's cricket structure underwent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/14/babar-azam-dropped-pakistan-test-team/" target="_blank">another dramatic change</a> with senior players such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah removed from the Test team. Those performing regularly in domestic cricket were given a chance and it produced the desired results as Pakistan scripted a stunning turnaround to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/26/ben-stokes-backs-englands-batters-after-crushing-series-defeat-to-pakistan/" target="_blank">win the Test series against England 2-1</a>. The Pakistan management, however, brought Babar, Shaheen and Naseem back into the white-ball fold for the limited-overs tour of Australia, under the new white-ball captaincy of Mohammad Rizwan. The change in the mindset of Pakistan management was reflected in the new list of centrally contracted players. The most prominent move was the demotion of fast bowler and recent T20 captain Shaheen Afridi. While Babar and Rizwan retained their position in the top A category, Afridi was pushed down to category B alongside fast bowler Naseem and Test captain Shan Masood. Excluded from the list were opening batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq, along with all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz. Zaman had been in the news for the wrong reasons as he took to social media in favour of former captain Babar after he was dropped for the two Tests against England. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi revealed Zaman had a fitness issue and also that he had not responded to the cricket board’s query about his message on social media castigating the board. “Definitely there’s an issue with his tweet, but more importantly he didn’t clear the fitness test,” Naqvi said. “If selection committee is not considering any player, it doesn’t mean a player starts tweeting, it’s not allowed.” Below is the list of the 25 centrally contracted Pakistan players. The contracts were offered under the new structure agreed last year that saw players' remuneration more than double in some categories. <b>Category A</b> Babar Azam: 4.5 million Pakistani rupees per month ($16,200 per month) Mohammad Rizwan: $16,200 per month <b>Category B</b> Naseem Shah: 3 million rupees per month ($10,800 per month) Shaheen Afridi: $10,800 per month Shan Masood: $10,800 per month <b>Category C</b> Abdullah Shafique: 1.75 million rupees per month ($6,300 per month) Abrar Ahmed: $6,300 per month Noman Ali: $6,300 per month Saim Ayub: $6,300 per month Haris Rauf: $6,300 per month Salman Ali Agha: $6,300 per month Sajid Khan: $6,300 per month Saud Shakeel: $6,300 per month Shadab Khan: $6,300 per month <b>Category D</b> Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hurraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam and Usman Khan - all on 500,000 rupees per month ($1,800 per month)