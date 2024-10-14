Pakistan batsman Babar Azam during a practice session for the second Test against England in Multan. Azam got to know of his ouster from the squad during training. EPA
Sport

Cricket

Babar Azam's exclusion from Test squad sends shockwaves though Pakistan cricket

New selection committee also decides to rest fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah

The National

October 14, 2024

