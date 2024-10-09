England's Joe Root scored an unbeaten century on day three of the first Test against Pakistan in Multan on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Getty Images

Sport

Cricket

Joe Root surpasses Alastair Cook with Sachin Tendulkar's Test batting record next on his radar

Former captain's unbeaten 176 helps England race to 492-3 in Multan Test against Pakistan

The National

October 09, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today