Joe Root surpasses Alastair Cook with Sachin Tendulkar's Test batting record next on his radar

Joe Root continued his march to the top of Test batting as he surpassed Alastair Cook to become England's leading run-scorer in the format. On another run-filled day in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/08/england-battle-back-in-first-test-against-pakistan-as-hosts-face-barrage-over-lack-of-spectators/" target="_blank">first Test against Pakistan </a>in Multan on Wednesday, Root smashed an unbeaten 176 as England amassed 492-3, with Harry Brook accompanying him at stumps on 141. It was a special day for Root as he surpassed former opener Cook’s total of 12,472 runs when he reached 71 on day three. Root, 33, moved to fifth place on the all-time list of Test run-scorers. Ahead of him in the tally are India great Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), star Australian batsman Ricky Ponting (13,378), South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (13,289) and India's Rahul Dravid (13,288). However, all four players are long retired and Root has enough time to overtake Tendulkar and become the all-time leading Test run scorer. “There are other geniuses who can play genius innings. But Root is a genius with consistency,” said Cook, who was commentating on the match for the BBC when his record was broken by Root. "I can see him overhauling Sachin Tendulkar's record. You could say Sachin is still the favourite but just. "I don't see that happening for Root to lose that hunger and ability to keep driving himself forward for the next couple of years." Root's achievement was hailed by current England captain Stokes, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/04/uncertainty-over-ben-stokes-fitness-as-england-train-for-pakistan-test-series/" target="_blank">who is sitting out </a>the first Test with an injury. "The selflessness that he has is an incredible attribute for him," Stokes said in a video on the England cricket board's social media channels. "He always puts the team first, and the fact that he's got so many runs is just a bonus for us. He's an incredible player." Root had already overtaken Cook’s record of 33 Test centuries by an England batsman last month when he made hundreds in both innings against Sri Lanka at Lord’s. In Multan, he reached his 35th Test hundred to be placed sixth on the all-time list of century-makers. Root began the day on 32 not out, needing a further 39 runs to eclipse Cook's tally. The former captain eased past Cook with an on-drive for four off Aamer Jamal before soaking up the applause from the travelling English fans. He then fought off cramps after lunch to bring up his 35th century with a reverse-sweep and looked poised to plunder more runs after cruising to 176 not out at the close with England trailing by just 64 runs. Fellow Yorkshireman Brook was batting on 141, a fine knock that followed Ben Duckett's quick-fire 84 earlier. Pakistan's bowlers were unable to extract any help from the flat pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium, with England scoring their runs at almost five an over.