Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha celebrates in front of the empty stands at Multan after scoring century during the second day of the first Test against England on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. AP

England battle back in first Test against Pakistan as hosts face barrage over lack of spectators

Visitors 96-1 in reply to hosts' first-innings 556 all out as deserted stands in Multan come under fire

Stuart James
Stuart James

October 08, 2024

