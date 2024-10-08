England battle back in first Test against Pakistan as hosts face barrage over lack of spectators

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan-cricket/" target="_blank">Pakistan’s </a>dominant start in the first Test against England failed to fend off a barrage of criticism over the lack of spectators at the stadium in Multan. The visitors battled back to finish the second day on 96-1 in reply to Pakistan's huge first-innings total of 556 all out. Abdullah Shafique, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/07/shan-masoods-record-century-helps-pakistan-rattle-england-bowlers-in-multan-test/" target="_blank">Shan Masood</a> and Salman Ali Agha all made first-innings centuries for the home side as they compiled a daunting total on a docile pitch But, despite free entry to the general admission seats on the opening day, the empty stands came under fire both on social media and from former England captain Mike Atherton. Atherton, commentating for Sky Sports, said: “There are probably more security staff in the stadium than people in the crowd.” And the deserted stands also led to trolling on social media. One cricket fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a photo of the empty ground alongside a comment saying: “A full house crowd at Multan to see Babar Azam” followed by a laughter emoji. Another fan posted a photo of a spectator asleep in the stands during Azam’s innings with the caption: “Wake up, guys. Babar Azam is batting.” The post went viral with more than 25,000 views. While star batsman Azam’s dismissal for 30 in the first innings may have contributed to the low turnout, the vacant seats will be a major concern for the Pakistan Cricket Board. Indeed, on Tuesday, the PCB announced that entry to the ground would be free in the first-class and general enclosures on October 9 and 10. The rise of T20 cricket on the subcontinent has seen interest in Test cricket wane significantly, while Pakistan’s recent 2-0 Test series defeat in Bangladesh may also have dulled the home fans’ appetite to watch their team. But the lack of enthusiasm for the long form of the game will be hugely disappointing given the fact that England did not tour Pakistan between 2005 and 2022 due to security concerns. Those fears proved justified when the touring Sri Lankan team’s bus was attacked by terrorists in Lahore in 2009. Six members of the visiting team were injured, two civilians were killed and six Pakistani policemen hurt in the attack. New Zealand cancelled their scheduled tour of the country in December 2009 and Bangladesh also pulled out of a tour. In reply to Pakistan's total of 556, which was boosted by Salman's century, the tourists lost stand-in skipper Ollie Pope for a second-ball duck before Zak Crawley and Joe Root steadied the innings with 64 and 32 respectively at stumps. It was another tough day for bowlers as an unbeaten 104 from Salman and 82 by Saud Shakeel swelled Pakistan's total, which was set up by Masood's 151 and Shafique's 102 on Monday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/04/uncertainty-over-ben-stokes-fitness-as-england-train-for-pakistan-test-series/" target="_blank">Pope, standing in for injured skipper Ben Stokes,</a> was smartly caught by a leaping Aamer Jamal who plucked an uppish pull shot off pacer Naseem Shah with one hand at midwicket. Pope had been drafted in to open the batting after Ben Duckett injured his left thumb taking a catch at the end of the Pakistan innings. England need another 261 to avoid a follow-on – a task eminently possible on a pitch offering no help to bowlers. Salman built on the good work of Shakeel and Naseem in the afternoon, reaching his third century with a single off spinner Jack Leach soon after tea interval. Salman, who also completed 1,000 Test runs during this knock when he reached 71, added a rapid 85 for the ninth wicket with Shaheen Shah Afridi, who scored 26. In all, Salman cracked 10 boundaries and three sixes in his 119-ball knock – surviving a catch by Chris Woakes when the third umpire declared the fielder's foot went beyond the rope. Leach finished with 3-160, while Gus Atkinson took 2-99. Woakes, Shoaib Bashir and Root took one wicket apiece. Salman added an invaluable 57 runs for the seventh wicket with Shakeel, who was caught smartly by Root at slip off Bashir for 82. Shakeel hit eight fours. Pace bowler Brydon Carse had figures of 2-74 on his debut after trapping Jamal for seven, adding to his first Test wicket of Naseem who was caught at leg slip by Harry Brook before lunch for 33. Resuming at 328-4, Shakeel and Naseem put on a sedate stand of 64 as England's bowlers kept it tight with just 69 coming in the first session.