England captain Ben Stokes during training ahead of the first Test against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 4, 2024. Getty Images

Sport

Cricket

Uncertainty over Ben Stokes' fitness as England train for Pakistan Test series

Three-match series begins in Multan on Monday

The National

October 04, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal