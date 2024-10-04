Uncertainty over Ben Stokes' fitness as England train for Pakistan Test series

England began training for the three-match Pakistan Test series in Multan even as the focus remained on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2023/11/29/england-captain-ben-stokes-has-surgery-in-bid-to-solve-long-standing-knee-injury/" target="_blank">Ben Stokes' fitness</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ben-stokes/" target="_blank">Stokes </a>is back in the England team after an extended period away due to a hamstring injury. Stokes' comeback plans earlier hit an unexpected snag as the Pakistan tour was plunged into chaos over availability of venues in the country as many grounds were undergoing renovation for next year's Champions Trophy. There were even rumours of one match being moved to the UAE. However, the venues were finalised recently, with Multan set to host the first two Test matches and Rawalpindi the third. The opening match begins on Monday. England began training on Friday with Stokes batting in the nets and also bowling a handful of balls. However, there is no clarity over the fitness of Stokes. He was anyhow not expected to bowl at the beginning of the series. Batsman Zak Crawley suggested the management could take a late call on Stokes' selection. "He seems to be going well, recovering well from his injury," Crawley said. "We don't know just yet. I think he's got to do a few more tests, but he's been doing some running and stuff." If Stokes is unavailable to bowl, England will have to bolster their bowling attack on what is expected to be flat batting conditions in Pakistan. However, the visitors will have fond memories from their last tour of the country where they went on a run-scoring spree, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2022/12/20/england-stroll-to-historic-series-win-over-pakistan-after-eight-wicket-victory-in-karachi/" target="_blank">smashing the hosts 3-0</a>. Harry Brook scored three centuries while spinners thrived during their 2022 visit as coach Brendon McCullum and Stokes' aggressive approach to Test cricket bore fruit. They suffered a big setback during their subsequent tour of India,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/02/26/dhruv-jurel-and-shubman-gill-counter-bazball-to-clinch-test-series-for-india-in-ranchi/" target="_blank"> losing 4-1</a>, but did find themselves in commanding positions at various stages. Now back in Pakistan, England will look to go on the attack once again against a team that is low on confidence. The Pakistan team has been plagued by uncertainty, lack of leadership and poor results for a long period. On Wednesday, Babar Azam <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/02/babar-azam-turmoil-continues-in-pakistan-cricket-as-star-batsman-steps-down-as-captain/" target="_blank">resigned as white-ball captain</a> for the second time within one year. Pakistan has now gone through four coaches, three board heads and four captains in the past two years, while also sliding down international standings in both red and white ball formats. Pakistan recently suffered a crushing 2-0 Test series defeat at home against Bangladesh, highlighting how far they have fallen within a short span. Also, a number of candidates for the captain's position have emerged in the Pakistan camp, leading to fears of a lack of unity in the squad. However, their Test captain Shan Masood insisted the group is on the same page. "Every captain has their own style," the left-handed batsman said. "I focus on keeping the environment in the dressing room well. That is my primary concern. I have never seen a lack of unity or effort by the boys. There are some cricketing aspects to how we need to improve, but I have no complaints regarding unity." The series will have little bearing on the World Test Championship table as both sides, especially Pakistan, are not likely to make it to the top two by the end of the current cycle and qualify for the final at Lord's next year.