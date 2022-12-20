England stroll to historic series win over Pakistan after eight-wicket victory in Karachi

The relentless England Test match winning machine shows no sign of easing up after they completed a historic 3-0 series whitewash of Pakistan in Karachi on Tuesday.

Needing just 55 to win the third Test, England reached 170-2 within 38 minutes to secure its second successive win with more than a day to spare.

Ben Duckett resumed on 50 and remained unbeaten on 82 off 78 balls while captain Ben Stokes finished 35 not out as England strolled to victory in 11.1 overs.

The sensational efforts of 18-year-old leg spinner Rehan Ahmed – who took a record-breaking 5-48 on Monday to help skittle out Pakistan for 216 – on Monday had helped set-up a comfortable chase for England.

Stokes' men had won the first Test on a flat wicket in Rawalpindi by 74 runs in rapidly disappearing light on the last day before recording a pulsating 26-run win at Multan on a slow turning track inside four days.

It also caps a year in which England have undergone a remarkable transformation under Stokes – this is their ninth win in 10 matches since he took charge alongside head coach Brendon McCullum.

“It has been perfect. We have a process of how to play but the challenge for us this series has been the surfaces,” said Stokes at the trophy presentation at the National Stadium. “But we stuck to our game plan and adapted really well, be it with bat or ball.

“Whoever I threw the ball to they seemed to deliver. A lot gets said about the way we bat but the way we applied ourselves with the ball and the mindset and commitment in all three Test matches has been top draw.

“It all comes down to belief. The belief I have in taking the guys out in the field with me. At no point did I not believe in the team and what we are trying to do.

“The confidence everyone has in themselves and the people around them is unbelievable. To be able to lead a group that has so much belief and confidence gives confidence in myself as well. It is a very special feeling to say that about my players.”

There have been a number of memorable England performances in Pakistan but it is batsman Harry Brook who has really made his mark after secure the player of the match in Karachi and player of the series overall.

Brook was only in the side due to Jonny Bairstow's broken leg but ended up scoring three successive centuries and amassed 468 runs.

“It is a good feeling to come out here and do something no other team has done,” said Brook. “We all put our hard work in and we've been phenomenal.

“I've been out here a couple of times. It's quite lucky that I started my Test career out here and adapting to conditions as soon as possible. The way the team has been playing, I think I fit in quite well here.

“Jonny is a phenomenal player and I'm sure he will be coming back. I'll be happy to move around the order, I just want to play cricket for England and I'm still going to bat the same way.

“Stokesy said last night, the belief he has in each of us and the belief we have in him is phenomenal.”

Pakistan's problems were compounded by injuries to their fast bowlers, with Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out before the series with a knee injury. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah missed the last two Tests with fitness problems.

But Pakistan suffered major batting collapses, losing their last six wickets for 108 in the first innings in Karachi and seven for 52 in the second.

Tuesday's defeat means it is also the first time Pakistan have lost four home Tests on the trot, having been beaten by Australia in Lahore in March.

“Definitely has been a disappointment as a team, we are not good enough to fight back,” said home captain Babar Azam. “The first innings, we lost back to back wickets, good in batches, but that moment cost us.

“Bowling, definitely, your best pacer is not fit so that cost us. A lot of positive things in this series, but also things that we lack.”