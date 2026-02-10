Senior UAE diplomat holds talks with Iran as US pressure on Tehran mounts

UAE Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh met Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss the latest regional developments affecting peace and security.

Tensions have been simmering between the US and Iran for weeks. The US sent an “armada” to the Middle East in response to a government crackdown on protests in Iran. Concerns are high that Washington could launch another attack on Tehran.

On Friday, the two sides held talks on the future of Tehran’s nuclear programme. US President Donald Trump, who ordered strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in June last year, described the talks in Oman as “very good” and added that negotiations would continue this week.

In Tehran, Ms Nusseibeh and Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, led the second session of political consultations between the two countries' Ministries of Foreign Affairs. The two sides welcomed their consultations as an opportunity to address mutual concerns, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"They discussed bilateral ties and practical ways to advance shared interests for the benefit of both nations and their peoples," the statement added. "They also reviewed a number of foreign policy files, including the latest developments in the region affecting peace and security, and ongoing efforts to address them."

The consultations concluded with an agreement to "maintain regular co-ordination and activate joint technical committees to accelerate the implementation of existing agreements and explore new avenues for co-operation".

During her visit to the Iranian capital, Ms Nusseibeh was also received by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. She relayed greetings from Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and discussed issues “affecting regional peace and security”.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Mr Araghchi “referred to the good and extensive relations between Iran and the UAE across different areas, especially in the economic and commercial fields”. He added that Iran was ready to “further expand bilateral ties in line with the shared and mutual interests of the two countries”.

Mr Araghchi also “praised the efforts of regional countries to help reduce tensions and safeguard regional peace and stability and appreciated their diplomatic initiatives and good offices in this regard”.

A diplomatic push by Arab and Gulf states helped secure the Oman meeting last Friday, after disagreements over the format and venue threatened to derail it.