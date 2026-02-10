Middle East flight disruptions continue amid US–Iran tensions

Some flights bound for the Middle East continue to be suspended or rerouted as tensions between the US and Iran simmer.

The US sent an "armada" to the Middle East in recent weeks in response to a government crackdown on protests in Iran, and concerns are high that Washington might launch another attack on Tehran.

Last week, US forces shot down an Iranian drone that ventured too close to the USS Abraham Lincoln, one of the American vessels set to the region.

The US Department of Transportation sent out an advisory on Monday warning that all American-flagged ships should stay "as far as possible" from Iranian territory when passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The advisory comes after Iranian naval forces reportedly harassed a US-flagged vessel in the area last week.

While regional airlines, including Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, are operating as usual, many carriers said flights for routes originating in the Middle East may take longer than usual as they reroute to mitigate risks.

Here are some of the international airlines that are affected:

KLM

The Dutch carrier, which initially suspended flights to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel, has now resumed these key routes. Flights to Tel Aviv in Israel will be limited to direct flights with no stopover in Paphos, Cyprus, until February 15, the airline said.

Flights to Dubai will also be limited to daylight flights at least until February 15.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will update our schedule where needed," the airline posted on its website.

Lufthansa

The German carrier has suspended services to the Iranian capital, Tehran, until March 29. The airline, however, offers flights to Tehran on its website via its codeshare with Emirates, which includes a stopover in Dubai.

Austrian Airlines

The flag carrier of Austria and a subsidiary of Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines has extended its cancellations of flights to Tehran until to February 16.

The airline has also switched all flights to Tel Aviv and Amman in Jordan to daytime until further notice. The change was due to the risk of combat drone activity at night, it said.

IndiGo

India's IndiGo has also suspended flights as precautionary measure. Reuters

The Indian low-cost carrier said its services to and from Tbilisi in Georgia, Almaty in Kazakhstan, Baku in Azerbaijan and Tashkent in Uzbekistan will remain suspended until February 28 as a precaution.

"In view of the developing situation around Iran, we have made additional adjustments to our flight schedule to ensure a safe and seamless experience for our customers and crew," the airline said. "As the situation continues to evolve, our plans remain under regular review."