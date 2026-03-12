Dubai's Global Village and Ras Al Khaimah will not host Eid fireworks

Global Village and the World of Riverland in Dubai will not put on fireworks displays during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, expected to begin on March 19. Ras Al Khaimah will not have firework shows, either, including the popular displays usually held in Al Hamra and Al Marjan Island, the emirate's authorities have confirmed.

The decision comes as the attractions remain closed because of the strikes between Israel, the US and Iran. Several leisure and entertainment venues in the UAE have paused operations in recent days as authorities continue to monitor developments across the region.

Along with the open-air Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts and Ain Dubai are also closed until further notice. Operators say they are reviewing the situation on an ongoing basis and will share updates when it is possible to safely resume activities.

Fireworks shows are a popular draw during Eid Al Fitr, with destinations across the UAE often hosting them as part of wider family-friendly celebrations and extended holiday programming. This year, however, venues are taking a more cautious approach.

The National has also contacted authorities and operators in Sharjah, Yas Bay Waterfront and Hudayriyat Island about their Eid plans.