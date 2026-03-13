Eid Al Fitr to begin on March 20, astronomy centre predicts

The Eid Al Fitr festival is expected to begin on Friday, March 20, in the UAE and across the Arab world, a leading astronomy centre has predicted.

The UAE's Moon-sighting committee is due to convene on Wednesday, March 18, to determine the start of the holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan.

If the crescent moon is visible, Thursday, March 19, would be the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the start of Eid celebrations.

If the new moon cannot be sighted, Ramadan will extend to a 30th day, with the Eid festival beginning on Friday, March 20.

In the Islamic calendar, each month lasts for 29 or 30 days, with the length decided by the phases of the moon.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, said it is likely that Ramadan will extend to 30 days this year.

“Eid Al Fitr and the first [day] of Shawwal will be on Friday, March 20,” he said.

“On the evening of Wednesday [the 29th day of Ramadan], there will be no crescent on the horizon in all Arabic countries.

Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr are decided by the Islamic calendar, which consists of 12 lunar months, totalling either 354 or 355 days, and because of this, it moves up to 10 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar.

How is the Moon observed?

For a Moon sighting to be considered scientifically feasible, certain conditions must be met. The moon must be:

Born before sunset Separated from the sun by at least six degrees At least 12 hours old Visible above the horizon for at least 20 minutes after sunset

Moon sighting key to Eid break

Public and private sector workers will enjoy a long weekend for Eid Al Fitr – but the duration of the holiday is still to be determined.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced last month that the holiday for workers will begin on Thursday, March 19.

For the public sector, the Eid Al Fitr holiday will run from Thursday to Sunday, March 19 to 22. For the private sector, the holiday will run from Thursday to Saturday, March 19 to 21, if Ramadan is 29 days, or March 22 if Ramadan is 30 days.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr marks one of two holy feasts celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The first day of the festival coincides with the first day of the 10th Islamic calendar month, known as Shawwal.

Celebrations begin with Eid prayers shortly after the dawn fajr prayer and last for three days.

The Eid prayer is followed by a sermon. After the prayer, people gather to wish one another “Eid Mubarak”.