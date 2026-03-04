How to help pets cope with loud noises and stay prepared during uncertain times

As the UAE continues to fend off missile and drone attacks launched by Iran, many pet owners are considering how the situation might affect their animals.

From managing anxiety caused by loud blasts to ensuring pets have the necessary travel documents, experts say preparation can help owners protect their four-legged companions during uncertain times.

Vets say sudden loud blasts can distress pets, which often react instinctively to unfamiliar noises and vibrations.

When animals are frightened, there are usually clear physical signs, says Dr Martin Wyness of the British Veterinary Centre in Abu Dhabi. Dogs may shake, tuck their tail between their legs, hide or become less active. In more severe cases, they may tremble, pant or pace as they try to escape the noise.

Dr Katrin Jahn, owner and head doctor at German Vet in Abu Dhabi, says pets may also show more subtle signs of anxiety. “Some may lick or chew on their paws, and some may have classic body postures of anxiety, such as ears pointing back,” she says.

Cats and dogs can show different signs of distress. The National Info

Cats can display fear differently and their stress signals may be harder to recognise. A frightened cat may crouch low to the ground, hide for long periods or become more aggressive by hissing or swatting when approached. Their pupils may dilate, their backs may arch and their fur may stand on end.

Recognising these behaviours is the first step. Vets say there are also practical steps owners can take to help calm pets during loud blasts.

How to help pets deal with loud noises

Experts say creating a safe space at home can help pets cope during stressful events.

“This could be a quiet room, a crate or any area where your pet feels secure,” says Dr Wyness. “Use blankets to muffle sound and close curtains to block out flashing lights.”

Dr Jahn suggests reducing stimulation where possible. “Keep curtains or blinds closed, play calming music and occupy the pet with a long-lasting treat such as a chew toy,” she says.

Pets – especially those that go outdoors – should also wear ID tags and be microchipped to help reunite them with their owners if they panic and run away in response to the noise.

Helping pets recover after a scare

Even after the noise has stopped, pets may remain anxious for some time.

Vets advise maintaining normal routines such as feeding, walking and playtime schedules to help animals feel secure again. “Consistency and predictability help reduce anxiety,” Dr Wyness says.

In more severe cases, behavioural training or short-term medication prescribed by a vet may help animals cope with ongoing stress.

Pets may scratch, whine or bark when frightened, but owners should avoid punishing them for these reactions. Reuters Info

Experts say owners should avoid punishing pets for behaviour such as barking, growing, hissing, whining or scratching during moments of fear.

“If they make a noise or destroy things, they are doing this out of fear,” says Dr Jahn. “They need help, empathy and support in that moment.”

Keeping travel documents ready

Experts say preparedness should also extend to travel documentation for pets. Even crossing a land border to a neighbouring country will typically require permits and veterinary paperwork.

“Always plan ahead,” says Amanda Hyden, owner of The Pet Sitting Company in Abu Dhabi. “Some countries have a lengthy wait for quarantine or a six-month-plus process and multiple tests.”

One of the first steps is ensuring microchipped pets are registered and have up-to-date vaccinations, including a rabies shot given at least 21 days before travel.

“Even if you don't know where you may travel to, certain things are commonly required, such as your pet having a microchip and up-to-date vaccinations,” says Kirsty Kavanagh, founder of Pawsome Pets in Dubai.

Owners will also typically need an export health certificate issued by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, as well as an import permit from the destination country. Other documents usually include vaccination records, a copy of the owner's passport and a veterinary health certificate issued shortly before travel.

Preparing the correct travel crate is another key step. Pets must be transported in an International Air Transport Association-approved carrier that allows them to stand, turn and lie down comfortably.

Requirements can vary widely depending on the destination and airline, so owners should regularly check official guidelines or consult a relocation specialist, particularly if travel plans need to be made quickly during periods of uncertainty.