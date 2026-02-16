Taking pets to restaurants and hotels: Just because you can, should you?

For many pet-owners, deciding to go out is not just about choosing a venue; it can also involve the difficult decision of leaving a beloved feline or canine behind, even if only for a few hours.

In December 2025, Abu Dhabi introduced regulations allowing hotels and restaurants to welcome pets as part of a broader tourism push. The Department of Municipalities and Transport said cats and dogs would now be permitted at venues holding tourism licences under amended public health legislation.

Previously, restaurant rules across the emirate prohibited pets, with the exception of certified service animals. However, under the new guidelines, establishments that admit animals can do so at their own discretion, and are encouraged to designate specific areas for them, primarily in open-air settings such as terraces or balconies.

While the decision ultimately rests with individual hotels and restaurants, the policy shift raises a broader question: now that pets can join their owners on outings, does that mean they should?

“Before bringing pets into public spaces, owners should practise basic responsible care,” says veterinary surgeon Dr Rachel Shaw, chief executive of Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi.

“All animals should be fully vaccinated, microchipped and registered on Abu Dhabi’s Tamm Animal Ownership System, which can be completed through any private veterinary clinic supporting this initiative for dogs and cats.”

Going from fear to comfort

Responsible care for pets extends beyond paperwork. According to experts, the more difficult and often overlooked question is whether an individual animal is behaviourally suited to spending time in public environments at all.

Pet owners can assess whether their cat or dog is suited to such spaces by observing their behaviour and emotional responses. Comfortable pets will appear relaxed, curious and able to engage with their owner, while those that are overwhelmed may show avoidance, fear or agitation.

Comfortable pets will appear curious yet able to engage with their owner. EPA

Dr Shaw recommends a practical tool to support this assessment, known as the Fear, Anxiety & Stress (FAS) scoring system.

The FAS chart measures a pet’s emotional state on a 0-5 scale, with scores based on the behaviour and body language exhibited at that moment, such as posture, ear and tail position, movement, vocalisation and responsiveness.

FAS 0-1 indicates a relaxed pet that is coping well

FAS 2-3 reflects moderate stress, signalling the need to reduce stimulation or shorten the experience

FAS 4-5 indicates severe fear or distress, meaning the activity should stop immediately

“Since the score is behaviour-based, it can change in real time as the environment changes. This allows owners to continually gauge whether their pet is genuinely enjoying the experience or merely tolerating it. Ideally, pets in public spaces should remain at FAS 0–1,” says Dr Shaw.

Using this system helps owners make informed, welfare-first decisions and ensures pets are only exposed to environments they can comfortably handle.

Recognising stress early on is critical, as the warning signs are not always dramatic. Signs a pet is overstimulated include trembling, cowering, freezing, frantic attempts to escape or hide, a tucked tail, flattened ears, growling, hissing or sudden reactivity.

“This would indicate behaviours that show the pet is in distress and should immediately be removed from the public environment. Acting promptly protects their welfare and prevents fear-based reactions,” says Dr Shaw.

Cats and dogs react differently to public spaces

Dr Katrin Jahn, head vet and founder of Abu Dhabi's German Veterinary Clinic, highlights that cats and dogs tend to experience public spaces very differently.

“Many cats are enriched by being able to spend time in an outdoor territory as this meets their behavioural needs, which is the opportunity for play and predatory behaviour.”

She adds that outdoor access gives cats “a lot of freedom, choice, agency and autonomy, which is hugely important”, even though owners often struggle with safety concerns. “It is not only physical health, but also mental, emotional and behavioural health that needs to be considered.”

Dogs, by contrast, rely heavily on their owners to interpret non-verbal cues. “Any signs of fear, anxiety or frustration are red flags,” says Dr Jahn. “As our dogs cannot verbally communicate with us, it is up to us to be able to read their body language well and notice any signs of a negative emotional state.”

She adds that the signs can be either subtle – such as lip licks, yawning, avoidance or tense body language – or obvious, including barking, lunging or aggression. In either case, the advice is the same: remove the dog from the situation to restore a feeling of safety.

Cats prefer high, enclosed spaces to feel safe. EPA

Environment matters just as much as temperament. “Cats often prefer quiet, enclosed areas or elevated spots where they can hide and observe safely, while dogs benefit from calm, spacious environments that allow them to explore without feeling crowded,” says Dr Shaw.

“Even well-socialised pets can become highly stressed in chaotic or unpredictable settings, such as crowded markets, busy festivals, loud city streets, restaurants with live entertainment or events with fireworks. Fireworks are an absolute no-go for most pets due to the intense noise and unpredictability.”

The idea that some breeds are naturally better suited to cafes and hotels is also misleading.

“Suitability is not determined by breed, age or type, just as it would be inappropriate to assume social aptitude in humans is based on race, gender or age,” adds Dr Shaw. “What truly matters is a pet's socialisation, training, temperament and prior experience.”

Owners and venues should work together

Responsibility does not fall solely on owners, either. Experts say venues must play an active role in creating environments that are genuinely pet-friendly, rather than simply permissive.

That includes access to water at all times, designated toilet areas, zoning to separate pet-friendly and pet-free spaces, increased spacing between tables, noise management, cleanliness protocols and staff training to recognise signs of stress. Safe layouts and easy-to-navigate entry and exit points are also essential.

Your pet deserves your full attention and for you to advocate for them at all times Dr Katrin Jahn ,

founder, German Veterinary Clinic

“The icing on the cake could be a pet-friendly menu,” Dr Shaw adds, suggesting simple items such as dog treats or cat-appropriate snacks. “This can add an extra level of care for pet-owners and can also be a profitable offering for the venue.”

For owners keen to try out new spaces, gradual introduction is key. For dogs, exposure involves slow, controlled encounters with positive reinforcement to reward calm, confident behaviour. Working with a qualified trainer can help owners know when and how to reward their dog.

Cats require a different approach altogether, starting with short, controlled excursions in quiet, low-stimulation areas, using a harness or carrier and providing safe vantage points or hideaways.

Forcing a pet into an outdoor environment when they are clearly uncomfortable can have serious behavioural and welfare consequences, including long-term fear, anxiety and loss of trust.

The success of pet-friendly policies depends not only on how many venues open their doors, but also on how thoughtfully owners and businesses approach the responsibility.

“Know your individual pet, their likes and dislikes, as well as their mental, emotional and physical health. Always prioritise their sense of safety and security,” says Dr Jahn. “Be present with your pet and don’t engage in conversations or scroll on your phone when you are in these types of environments.

“Your pet deserves your full attention and for you to advocate for them at all times. That may mean protecting them from inappropriate interactions with other pets and people, and taking them back home if needed.”