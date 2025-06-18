How owners can protect their pets during an emergency

An emergency can strike at any time, as in the case of the recent Dubai Marina fire. Luckily, in this instance, all 3,820 residents of the apartment building were evacuated safely. There were also heart-warming stories of animal rescue, but this isn’t always the case.

One of the best ways to ensure the safety for all family members – including furry friends – is to be proactive and prepared. Here are some expert tips.

Evacuate safely first

Although it’s tempting to stay behind to help a pet, it is advisable to get yourself out first.

“Your safety comes first. Once outside, immediately alert firefighters and emergency workers to the presence and likely location of any pets still inside,” Dr Rachel Shaw, a vet and chief executive of Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi, tells The National. “Only attempt to rescue pets yourself if it’s safe to do so. If circumstances allow, use a leash or carrier to prevent them from a panic-induced escape.”

Ali Roozitalab's dog Maya was rescued from the recent Dubai Marina fire by Dubai Search and Rescue workers. Photo: Ali Roozitalab

Dr Martin Wyness, founder and chief executive of British Veterinary Centre, agrees. He says if owners can't find their pets, they shouldn't spend precious time trying.

“Getting yourself out has to be the priority,” he says. “If it is safe to do do, maybe leave doors open so animals can escape on their own. They're adept at using their instincts when in trouble.”

Keep a pet kit ready

Prepare an emergency bag with pet items such as a leash, pet carrier, food, water and any medication, all stored in an easily accessible location near an exit.

“Your aim is to get out of the space as quickly as you can. With pets, it means having crates handy, so keep proper cat carriers, dog carriers for small dogs and a leash for bigger dogs within reach,” says Wyness.

Make an escape plan

“Practise evacuation routes regularly with your pets, and ensure all family members know what to do with pets in tow,” says Shaw.

Maya had to be led down 41 floors upon rescue. Photo: Ali Roozitalab

Wyness adds most people are not prepared in the sense of being mindful of their surroundings, which can be a big help.

“I don't think humans think about it enough. How many people actually do what they're meant to when going somewhere new? You know you're supposed to scout out the range, check where the emergency exits are, know where the nearest doctor is and what the emergency phone numbers are, but most people don't know these basics.”

Ensure pets have ID and registration

This is sometimes overlooked by pet parents, but it is crucial when it comes to ensuring an animal's safety. In Abu Dhabi, pet owners must legally register cats and dogs and have them microchipped under the Animal Ownership System initiative that launched in February.

“Ensure your pet wears a collar with an ID tag and is microchipped. Register them on the Abu Dhabi Municipality’s Companion Animal Registration System via Tamm. This allows for faster reunification if you are separated during evacuation,” says Shaw.

An effective way to reunite pets with their owner is through microchipping, as anyone who finds a lost pet can use websites such as Microchipped.ae or call a vet to track down the owner quickly.

Plan for when you’re away

Emergencies don’t always happen when you're at home, so it’s important to have a plan in place for when you’re not around.

Give a spare key to a trustworthy neighbour, friend or sitter who is familiar with your home and whom your pets are familiar with. Share clear instructions on where your pets are likely to be found, where their carriers and supplies are kept, and whom to call in an emergency.

It's also worth keeping contact information for a vet or pet boarding facility somewhere visible, and letting close friends or family know travel plans, so someone can step in quickly if needed.

Finally, consider using pet alert stickers on windows or doors – these notify emergency responders that animals are inside. Some stickers include the number and type of pets in the home, which can help civil defence teams prioritise their rescue efforts.

