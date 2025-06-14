All 3,820 residents reported to be safe in Dubai Marina fire

Smoke continued to billow from a 67-storey apartment building in Dubai Marina on Saturday morning, following a fire that Dubai Civil Defence teams fought to control overnight.
Providing live updates on social media – the Dubai Media Authority said that the fire took six hours to extinguish. All 3,820 residents from 764 apartments were moved to safety and there were no injuries.
“Ambulance teams and medical staff are on site to offer full medical and mental support to the safely evacuated residents,” the media office said.
For residents, authorities are co-ordinating with the building’s developer to provide temporary housing.
Dubai's transport authority informed commuters of a disruption between Dubai Marina Station and Palm Jumeirah Station due to the fire. "This is to ensure passenger safety and to facilitate the work of firefighting teams responding to the incident," a statement by RTA on social media read. An alternative bus service had been provided.
The fire broke out in the upper floors of the Tiger Tower – also known as Marina Pinnacle – in the busy district at about 9.30pm.
Video taken by The National had earlier showed emergency services arriving at the scene as flames engulfed a section of the building.
Many tenants who fled the tower block gathered in the street outside as a emergency teams fought to prevent the fire from spreading.
The cause of the fire is not known. Dubai Civil Defence has been contacted for further comment.
