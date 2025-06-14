News

All 3,820 residents reported to be safe in Dubai Marina fire

Authorities co-ordinating with the building’s developer to provide temporary housing

The National

June 14, 2025

Smoke continued to billow from a 67-storey apartment building in Dubai Marina on Saturday morning, following a fire that Dubai Civil Defence teams fought to control overnight.

Providing live updates on social media – the Dubai Media Authority said that the fire took six hours to extinguish. All 3,820 residents from 764 apartments were moved to safety and there were no injuries.

“Ambulance teams and medical staff are on site to offer full medical and mental support to the safely evacuated residents,” the media office said.

For residents, authorities are co-ordinating with the building’s developer to provide temporary housing.

Dubai's transport authority informed commuters of a disruption between Dubai Marina Station and Palm Jumeirah Station due to the fire. "This is to ensure passenger safety and to facilitate the work of firefighting teams responding to the incident," a statement by RTA on social media read. An alternative bus service had been provided.

For residents, authorities are co-ordinating with the building's developer to provide temporary housing.

The fire broke out in the upper floors of the Tiger Tower – also known as Marina Pinnacle – in the busy district at about 9.30pm.

Fire broke out at the Tiger building in Dubai Marina on Friday evening, June 13. Photo: The National
Fire broke out at the Tiger building in Dubai Marina on Friday evening, June 13. Photo: The National
Civil defence was quickly in attendance to co-ordinate the evacuation of the block, home to thousands of people. Photo: The National
Civil defence was quickly in attendance to co-ordinate the evacuation of the block, home to thousands of people. Photo: The National
A fire crews at the Tiger building in Dubai Marina put water on the blaze. Photo: The National
A fire crews at the Tiger building in Dubai Marina put water on the blaze. Photo: The National
Smoke shrouded the Tiger building in Dubai Marina as civil defence fought a six-hour battle to control the fire. Photo: The National
Smoke shrouded the Tiger building in Dubai Marina as civil defence fought a six-hour battle to control the fire. Photo: The National
Fire at Tiger building in Dubai Marina. Photo: The National
Fire at Tiger building in Dubai Marina. Photo: The National
Fire at the Tiger building in Dubai Marina. Photo: The National
Fire at the Tiger building in Dubai Marina. Photo: The National
Fire at the Tiger building in Dubai Marina. Photo: The National
Fire at the Tiger building in Dubai Marina. Photo: The National
As the Tiger building in Dubai Marina has been completely evacuated, landlords and developers are finding temporary accommodation for more than 3,000 people. Greg Tanner / The National
As the Tiger building in Dubai Marina has been completely evacuated, landlords and developers are finding temporary accommodation for more than 3,000 people. Greg Tanner / The National
Dubai's transport authority advised commuters of a disruption between Dubai Marina Station and Palm Jumeirah Station on Saturday as investigations into the fire at the 67-storey building take place. Greg Tanner / The National
Dubai's transport authority advised commuters of a disruption between Dubai Marina Station and Palm Jumeirah Station on Saturday as investigations into the fire at the 67-storey building take place. Greg Tanner / The National
Members of the public look on as civil defence crews get to work on the Tiger building fire. Greg Tanner / The National
Members of the public look on as civil defence crews get to work on the Tiger building fire. Greg Tanner / The National

Video taken by The National had earlier showed emergency services arriving at the scene as flames engulfed a section of the building.

Many tenants who fled the tower block gathered in the street outside as a emergency teams fought to prevent the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is not known. Dubai Civil Defence has been contacted for further comment.

Updated: June 14, 2025, 6:34 AM`
Dubai
