Airspace over Iran, Iraq and Jordan remains closed after Israel attack

Airspace over Iran, Iraq and Jordan remains closed after Israel launched a wave of strikes across Iran on Friday morning, killing senior military officials and targeting key nuclear sites.

The restrictions have led to widespread travel disruption after airlines across the region cancelled and delayed flights.

Iran announced the closure of its airspace until further notice and President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country would make Israel regret its attacks.

“The Iranian nation and the country's officials will not remain silent in the face of this crime, and the legitimate and powerful response of the Islamic Republic of Iran will make the enemy regret its foolish act,” Mr Pezeshkian said in a video statement aired on state TV.

Jordan's civil aviation authority said on Friday evening that the airspace shutdown remained in place as the “risk level has not changed”.

The authority is “evaluating the dangers to civil aviation”, its chairman, Capt Haitham Misto, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra).

The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced on Friday that the “complete suspension of air traffic at all Iraqi airports and the closure of Iraqi airspace” would continue until further notice.

Syria also announced a closure of its airspace, which was due to lift at 3pm local time.

Its civil aviation authority said this decision would reviewed based on safety requirements.

Passenger flights grounded

Etihad Airways, the UAE's national carrier, cancelled its services to and from Tel Aviv on Friday, as Israel shut Ben Gurion Airport and placed its air defence systems on high alert in anticipation of retaliation.

Other major airlines, including Emirates, Lufthansa and Air India, rerouted services mid-flight on Friday. An Emirates flight from Manchester was diverted to Istanbul, while an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to Sharjah.

In a statement to The National, Emirates said it had cancelled and rerouted some flights. The airline said it is “monitoring the situation and making all efforts to ensure minimal disruption to customers, while assisting impacted passengers”.

