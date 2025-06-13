Israel launches 'pre-emptive strike' on Iran

Israel launched a "pre-emptive strike" on Iran in the early hours of Friday, according to the Israeli Defence Minister.
Israel Katz said that following the strike, "a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future".
Explosions were heard north-east of Iran's capital Tehran, state-run Nour News reported. It added that the reasons for the explosions were not immediately clear.
Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, said in a post on X before reports of the strike: "At our Embassy in Jerusalem and closely following the situation. We will remain here all night. 'Pray for the peace of Jerusalem!'"
This is a developing story ...
