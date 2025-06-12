US special envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Oman on Sunday for Iran talks

US special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff plans to travel to Oman on Sunday for a sixth round of talks with Iran, a source said on Thursday.

The talks over Tehran's nuclear programme are due to take place in Muscat, even as the US has authorised the departure of non-essential personnel from the Middle East as fears grow that Israel or America could strike Iran.

“Discussions are expected to be both direct and indirect, as in previous rounds,” the source familiar with the matter said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed to Iranian news outlet Tasnim that a delegation from Tehran would attend the talks.

Tehran on Wednesday threatened to hit US military bases in the region if conflict breaks out, and if it were attacked over its nuclear programme, amid mounting speculation that Israel could strike the country's uranium enrichment sites.

Tension has escalated as the US-Iran talks appear to be stalled over whether Tehran would be able to continue to enrich uranium in any capacity.