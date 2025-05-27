Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addresses the Tehran Dialogue Forum in Tehran on May 18, 2025. AFP
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addresses the Tehran Dialogue Forum in Tehran on May 18, 2025. AFP

News

MENA

Abbas Araghchi: Firefighter diplomat navigating Iran's political grey zone

Tehran's Foreign Minister showed ability to balance powers within the country and abroad

Lizzie Porter
Lizzie Porter
Tehran

May 27, 2025