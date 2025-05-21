US-Iran nuclear talks to resume on Friday

The US and Iran will resume talks on Friday on a potential nuclear deal, it has been announced, even as Tehran says it will never stop enriching uranium.
A fifth round of negotiations will take place in Rome, said Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi, whose country has been mediating talks. Pressure is mounting as Iran ramps up enrichment to near weapons-grade levels, and US President Donald Trump hints at military action if talks collapse.
The aim of any deal would be to prevent Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon in exchange for the US lifting sanctions. The future of the negotiations had been in doubt as Iran said it was “reviewing” whether to take part in a fifth meeting.
Mr Trump said while visiting Saudi Arabia last week that the offer of a deal with Iran “will not last forever”. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also expressed doubt this week over whether nuclear talks would lead to a new agreement.
Qatar said on Tuesday it is working to bridge the remaining gaps to keep a deal alive, while CNN reported there was US intelligence suggesting preparations for a strike by Israel.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier on Wednesday that Iran was willing to negotiate to “defend the rights of the Iranian people”, but rejected “excessive demands and rhetoric at the table”, according to state television.
“I have said it before, and I repeat it again: uranium enrichment in Iran will continue – with or without an agreement,” he said.
Iran says it wants to develop nuclear technology for peaceful use, including by enriching uranium. The US has sent mixed signals on whether it will demand “zero enrichment” in exchange for a deal and sanctions relief.
During a rare visit to Tehran by The National this week, regime officials told of “serious problems” with the talks.
“With zero enrichment, we don't have a deal,” one senior Iranian official said. “But if the goal is no nuclear weapons, we can have a deal.”
