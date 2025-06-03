Steve Witkoff must testify about 'secret side deal' with Iran, top Democrat says

A leading US senator on Tuesday said special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff must appear before Congress to face questions about whether the Trump administration is trying to cut a “secret side deal” with Iran.

Mr Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump have repeatedly said Iran will not be allowed to enrich any uranium as part of continuing nuclear talks, including for civilian purposes.

But reports by The New York Times and Axios contradict this. They say Washington and Tehran are working on a solution in which Iran could enrich uranium at low levels for civilian use until the US and other nations formulate a larger plan that stops its progress towards a nuclear bomb.

“Steve Witkoff must testify before Congress,” Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, said on X. “Is there a secret side deal that will allow Iran to continue enriching uranium and empowers Iran's nefarious activity or not?”

Whether Mr Witkoff testifies is up to Republicans, who control the US Senate and House of Representatives.

The reports also say the proposal suggests the formation of a regional consortium to produce nuclear power, which could include Saudi Arabia and other nations.

In a separate video message, Mr Schumer accused Mr Trump of “folding” to Iran's demands.

“What kind of bull is this? You're going to sound tough in public and then have a secret side eal that let's Iran get away with everything. That's outrageous.”

The purported agreement would allow for Iran and the US to find a way past red lines both countries have drawn. Mr Trump has said Iran will not be allowed to enrich “any” uranium, while Iran has said that its ability to enrich uranium is non-negotiable.

When asked about a side deal, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce declined to comment on any negotiations.

“What I can say, though, of course, is that the maximum-pressure campaign on Iran remains in full force,” she told reporters.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that a directive came down last week from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to pause all new sanctions activity towards Iran.

