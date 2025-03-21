Israel will seize more of Gaza until Hamas releases hostages, says Katz

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israel’s Defence Minister<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/06/who-is-israel-katz-israels-new-defence-minister/" target="_blank"> Israel Katz</a> on Friday ordered the military to seize further land in the Gaza Strip until Hamas agrees to release all hostages and leave the territory. The war on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/20/israeli-troops-advance-in-gaza-ground-operation-towards-netzarim-corridor/" target="_blank">Gaza </a>resumed early on Tuesday with an Israeli bombardment that killed hundreds of Palestinians, shattering a ceasefire deal with Hamas. US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/03/21/as-it-restarts-the-gaza-war-israels-allies-must-guide-it-back-to-the-ceasefire-table/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>'s government expressed<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/03/16/can-trump-reshape-the-middle-east-with-his-unconventional-approach-to-diplomacy/" target="_blank"> full support</a> for the renewed offensive, after last month suggesting that Gaza's two million Palestinians be resettled in other countries. The first phase of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/beyond-the-headlines/2025/03/21/is-there-still-hope-for-gazas-shattered-ceasefire/" target="_blank">ceasefire</a> was enacted on January 19, but expired on March 1 when the parties could not agree on a way forward. Israel, with US backing, wanted to extend the first phase of the agreement, whereas Hamas insisted on moving on to the second phase of the deal, which would have entailed the rest of the hostages being released, talks towards a permanent ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Mr Katz said if Hamas continues to refuse to release the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/11/israel-in-panic-mode-after-us-hostage-envoy-bombshell/" target="_blank">hostages</a>, he has instructed the Israeli military to “seize additional territories, while evacuating the population, and expand the security zones around Gaza in order to protect Israeli communities and … soldiers, through permanent Israeli control of the territory”. “The more Hamas continues its refusal to release the kidnapped, the more territory it will lose to Israel,” Mr Katz said in a statement from his office. Days of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/20/killing-the-mourners-israeli-strike-that-turned-gaza-funeral-into-a-graveyard/" target="_blank">Israeli strikes</a> across Gaza have killed more than 500 people, with Hamas launching rockets towards Tel Aviv which were intercepted. A Gaza city resident told <i>The National </i>that Israeli planes dropped leaflets instructing civilians to flee the area, in the north of the enclave, on Thursday. Reuters reported people were ordered out of the northern towns of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun, the Shejaia district in Gaza city and towns on the eastern outskirts of Khan Younis, in the south. The leaflet, featuring photos of Prime Minister<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/21/israeli-government-approves-benjamin-netanyahus-firing-of-shin-bet-intelligence-chief/" target="_blank"> Benjamin Netanyahu</a> and US President Donald Trump, said the “world map won’t change if all the people of Gaza were to vanish”, in a new threat to wipe out the enclave. “No one will notice you, no one will ask about you. You are left alone to face your inevitable fate,” the leaflets read. “Neither the US nor Europe care about Gaza. Even your Arab states don’t care, they are now our allies, they provide us with money, weapons and oil. They only send you shrouds.” The warnings came as Egypt strenuously denied reports it had agreed to host 500,000 Palestinians from Gaza in the holiday resort city of Sharm El Sheikh. The country's state information service said Egypt's consistent position was the “absolute and final rejection” of attempts to displace the Palestinians. After retaking part of the strategic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/20/israeli-troops-advance-in-gaza-ground-operation-towards-netzarim-corridor/" target="_blank">Netzarim Corridor</a> that divides Gaza’s north and south, Israeli troops continued a ground operation on Thursday and into Friday towards Beit Lahia, and Rafah in the south. A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/20/gaza-ceasefire-gains-have-been-reversed-says-un-official-as-aid-worker-death-toll-increases/" target="_blank">blockade on aid </a>into the strip imposed on March 2 is still in place as Gazans flee yet again to areas away from the fighting. A few days ago, Mr Katz warned Gazans to take Mr Trump's advice and flee for safety. “Residents of Gaza, this is your final warning. The first Sinwar destroyed Gaza, and the second Sinwar will bring upon it total ruin,” he said, referring to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in October, and his brother Mohammed, a senior Hamas commander who is presumed to be still alive. “The Israeli Air Force's attack against Hamas terrorists was only the first step. What follows will be far harsher, and you will bear the full cost,” Mr Katz said in a video message. He added that forcing Palestinians to leave “combat zones will soon resume”. “If all Israeli hostages are not released and Hamas is not kicked out of Gaza, Israel will act with force you have not known before,” he said. Mr Katz said that Gazans will have “new options” which include “relocation to other parts of the world” otherwise the alternative is “destruction and total devastation”. There are four separate Israeli army forces currently operating across the Gaza Strip. The first ground invasion started on Wednesday when the tanks entered central Gaza.