Who is Israel Katz, Israel's new defence minister?

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

In a surprise move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday, citing “trust issues”, and replaced him with close confidant Israel Katz.

Mr Katz, 69, is a Netanyahu loyalist who previously served as foreign minister and is known as a staunch supporter of the prime minister's policies. But the decision to appoint him has raised questions about Mr Katz’s experience in defence matters. Following his appointment, Mr Katz vowed to lead Israel’s defence strategy with a hardline approach.

“We will work together to lead the defence establishment to victory over our enemies and to achieve the goals of the war: the return of all hostages as the most important moral mission; the destruction of Hamas in Gaza; the defeat of Hezbollah in Lebanon; the containment of Iranian aggression; and the safe return of the residents of the north and south to their homes,” Mr Katz said in a statement.

Born in 1955 in Ashkelon, Mr Katz served as a paratrooper before leaving the military in 1977. Unlike Mr Gallant, a former general, Mr Katz lacks senior military command experience. A member of Mr Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party, he was appointed foreign minister in 2019. He has previously served as minister of finance, transportation, energy and agriculture and has been a member of the Knesset since 1998.

Mr Katz has built a reputation for attacking political opponents and critics of Israel's policies and is expected to support Netanyahu’s agenda as the country navigates growing opposition – both domestic and international – amid intensified conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

His tenure as foreign minister was marked by sharp rebukes of world leaders and international organisations, particularly those he viewed as unsupportive of Israel’s military actions in Gaza. He made headlines internationally when he criticised UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for what he saw as his inadequate condemnation of Iranian missile attacks on Israel, and went as far as declaring Mr Guterres “persona non grata”.

He has also spearheaded a campaign against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), claiming it had ties to Hamas. His lobbying efforts recently led to Israel banning the organisation, a move that was met with wide-scale international condemnation. Additionally, Mr Katz had also advocated legal action against French President Emmanuel Macron when France prohibited Israeli companies from participating in a military trade show.

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

A%20QUIET%20PLACE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lupita%20Nyong'o%2C%20Joseph%20Quinn%2C%20Djimon%20Hounsou%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMichael%20Sarnoski%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20Color%20Purple %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBlitz%20Bazawule%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFantasia%20Barrino%2C%20Taraji%20P%20Henson%2C%20Danielle%20Brooks%2C%20Colman%20Domingo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A