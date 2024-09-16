US envoy Amos Hochstein due in Israel as Lebanon war fears grow

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza</b> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/18/benny-gantz-warns-time-is-running-out-for-deal-to-ease-tensions-on-israel-lebanon-border/" target="_blank">US envoy Amos Hochstein</a> is scheduled to arrive in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/israel/" target="_blank"> Israel</a> on Monday, where he will meet <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/15/netanyahu-vows-houthis-will-pay-heavy-price-for-missile-attack-on-israel/" target="_blank">Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu </a>and other senior officials to discuss tensions with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/13/child-among-three-killed-in-israeli-attack-on-southern-lebanon/" target="_blank">Lebanon.</a> He is also expected to meet <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/14/at-least-one-civilian-killed-as-israel-hezbollah-violence-escalates-in-lebanon/" target="_blank">Defence Minister Yoav Gallant </a>before travelling to Lebanon. “We are trying to prevent the opening of a second front in northern Israel,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters last week ahead of the visit. Mr Hochstein is expected to propose a slight redrawing of the map along the border between Israel and Lebanon, according to Israel's Kan public broadcaster. The Israeli army and Lebanon's armed Hezbollah movement have traded fire across the disputed border since the day after Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza on October 7 against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, a Hezbollah ally. Rocket and drone attacks by Hezbollah and air strikes and shelling by Israel have forced tens of thousands of civilians to flee areas near the border in northern Israel and southern Lebanon. On Sunday, Mr Netanyahu said the situation in the north “cannot continue”, pledging “a change in the balance of forces on our northern border” during the weekly cabinet meeting. Fears of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/09/full-scale-war-could-displace-one-million-in-lebanon-warns-government-contingency-plan/" target="_blank"> all-out war</a> between Israel and Lebanon peaked in August after Hezbollah vowed to retaliate for Israel's killing of its senior commander <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/31/hezbollah-commander-fouad-shukr-beirut/" target="_blank">Fouad Shukr, </a>and Iran promised revenge for the assassination in Tehran of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh. While an all-out war was avoided, Israeli officials have continued to hint at turning attention to Lebanon as the war in Gaza nears its first anniversary, while<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/12/eu-foreign-affairs-chief-arrives-in-beirut-in-push-for-peace/" target="_blank"> senior EU officials </a>have said the “drums of war have not stopped pounding”. In early September, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/09/israel-gantz-lebanon-hezbollah-israel/" target="_blank">former war cabinet minister Benny Gantz</a> said Israel needed to shift its military focus from Gaza to Lebanon, while a member of parliament called for Mr Netanyahu to start a war in Lebanon “within days”. On Sunday, leaflets were dropped over the southern Lebanese town of Wazzani, calling on residents to leave, reminiscent of warnings dropped over Gaza before Israeli bombardment and ground operations. The leaflets read in Arabic: “To all residents and refugees living in the area of the camps, Hezbollah is firing from your region. You must immediately leave your homes and head north of the Khiam region before 4pm. Do not return to this area until the end of the war.” It added: “Anyone present in this area after this time will be considered a terrorist.” The Israeli army, however, said the leaflets were unauthorised and an investigation has been opened. Sirens sounded across northern Israel on Monday morning, hours after the army said several soldiers were wounded after two drones exploded near an outpost in the occupied Golan Heights. Also on Monday, Israeli media reported Mr Netanyahu is considering firing Mr Gallant over disagreements on Lebanon. Ori Gordin, the head of the army's northern command, is reportedly pushing for a full-scale attack on Lebanon, Kan and Channel 13 reported, while Mr Gallant and army chief Herzi Halevi are said to prefer diplomatic talks and attempts to reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas. “If Gallant tries to thwart an operation in the north, he will be replaced,” an unnamed source told Kan. Other reports suggest that Mr Netanyahu is “keeping his cards close to his chest” about war with Lebanon. Israeli attacks on Lebanon since last year have killed 623 people, including at least 141 civilians, according to an AFP tally, while Hezbollah’s assaults have killed 24 Israeli soldiers and 26 civilians.