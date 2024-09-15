Netanyahu vows Houthis will pay 'heavy price' for missile attack on Israel

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/10/israel-gaza-war-live-al-mawasi/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would inflict a "heavy price" on the Iran-aligned <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/20/yemens-hodeida-hit-by-several-strikes-houthi-media-reports/" target="_blank">Houthis</a> in Yemen, after they reached central Israel with a missile for the first time on Sunday. The group claimed responsibility for the hypersonic ballistic missile attack on central <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/14/hezbollah-launches-dozens-of-rockets-on-north-israel-in-response-to-south-lebanon-strikes/" target="_blank">Israel</a>, praising it for causing “fear and panic” throughout the country. Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the attack was aimed at a military target in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/02/israel-general-strike-under-way-in-latest-push-for-ceasefire-deal/" target="_blank">Tel Aviv</a> and “forced more than two million Zionists to run to shelters for the first time in the enemy’s history”. The missile “crossed a distance of 2,040km in 11 and a half minutes,” he added. Mr Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting on Sunday, according to a statement from his office: "This morning, the Houthis launched a surface-to-surface missile from Yemen into our territory. They should have known by now that we charge a heavy price for any attempt to harm us. "Whoever needs a reminder of that is invited to visit the Hodeida port," he added, referring to an retaliatory air strike on Yemen in July for a Houthi drone that hit Tel Aviv. Israel's military confirmed a hit on the centre of the country on Sunday morning but said it happened in "open land" near Lod and that no injuries were reported. Sirens were activated throughout central Israel and the attack rang alarm bells in security circles after the country’s sophisticated air defence systems appear to have failed to intercept the projectile. "During the event, several interception attempts were made by the 'Hats' and 'Iron Dome' systems, the results of which are under review. Alerts were activated according to policy. The whole incident is being investigated," an army statement on X read. Yoel Guzansky, a senior researcher at Israeli think tank, the Institute for National Security Studies, told <i>The National</i> the attack was “a big deal”. He added: “It appears to have penetrated Israel’s very sophistical missile defence systems and it shows that the Houthis continue to launch attacks just months after Israel attacked Hodeidah. Israel's military said: “The result of the interception is under review." Social media showed shrapnel from failed interceptions scattered throughout the region, causing limited damage. The Houthis have been attacking Israeli targets and international shipping in nearby waters throughout the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/14/uae-will-not-support-post-war-plan-in-gaza-without-establishment-of-palestinian-state/" target="_blank">Gaza war</a>. Israel launched a heavy strike on Hodeidah in July, which killed nine people after a Houthi attack killed one in Tel Aviv. "The Israeli enemy should expect more strikes and specific operations including responding to its criminal aggression on the port city of Hodeidah," the Houthi statement on Sunday said ahead of the war's first anniversary on October 7. The attack comes as Israeli forces battle fires in the north of the country after heavy barrages from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/14/hezbollah-launches-dozens-of-rockets-on-north-israel-in-response-to-south-lebanon-strikes/" target="_blank">Lebanese</a> militant group Hezbollah over the weekend.