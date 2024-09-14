Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets at north Israel in response to south Lebanon strikes

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Saturday it had launched dozens of rockets at the headquarters of Israel's 282nd Artillery Brigade and weapons warehouse in Galilee, in response to recent deadly attacks on south Lebanon.

The Israeli military said 55 rockets were detected crossing from Lebanon. "Some of them were intercepted and most of them fell in open areas," adding there were no casualties.

Hezbollah said its launches came in part as a response to Israel's recent strikes on south Lebanon. Three people were killed in Kfar Jouz near the southern city of Nabatieh on Thursday, including a child, according to Lebanon's health ministry, and at least three other people were injured in an attack on a motorbike.

Earlier this week Israel assassinated Mohammed Qassem Al Shaer in the western Beqaa Valley – far away from the border region where clashes have largely taken place. He was believed to be a commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force.

Hezbollah says it is carrying out the attacks on Israel in support of its Palestinian allies in the Gaza Strip. The powerful Lebanese armed group and political party says it will not cease the attacks until Israel stops its brutal bombardment of the Gaza Strip, where more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed. A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel has thus far proved elusive.

Israeli officials have increasingly signalled their attention could turn from Gaza to south Lebanon soon, with tens of thousands displaced from both sides.

Earlier this week, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said during a visit to the country "the drums of war have not stopped pounding" in Lebanon.

