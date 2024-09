At least 40 killed in Israeli attack on Al-Mawasi camp in Khan Younis

Guterres: Unrealistic to think UN could play role in postwar Gaza

'One horror cannot justify another’, EU’s Borrell says on Rafah visit

Death toll of Israeli strikes on Syria rises to 18

More than 460,000 children vaccinated against polio in Gaza

Israel detains two Jordanians after Allenby crossing attack