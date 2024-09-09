EU's Borrell visits Egypt and Lebanon in bid to contain Gaza escalation

EU's top diplomat <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/29/eu-divided-over-israel-sanctions-as-west-bank-on-precipice/" target="_blank">Josep Borrell</a> met in Cairo on Monday with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/04/turkey-and-egypt-look-for-new-partnerships-in-el-sisis-first-visit-to-ankara/" target="_blank">President Abdel Fatah El Sisi </a>and top Egyptian officials at the start of a regional tour aimed at containing the regional escalation of Israel's war against Gaza. Mr Borrell will travel onwards <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/feedback/2024/09/06/salamehs-arrest-lebanese-citizens-want-their-money-back/" target="_blank">to Lebanon</a> on Wednesday, as Israeli officials call on their army to expand its military operation there, amid continuing confrontations with Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah. “The mission forms part of the EU’s continuous regional outreach to prevent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/09/israeli-strikes-kill-at-least-14-in-north-west-syria/" target="_blank">further escalation</a>,” the EU's external action service said. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/09/israel-gantz-lebanon-hezbollah-israel/" target="_blank">Former Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz</a> on Monday said Israel's attention should shift away from Gaza and towards Lebanon, where Ita-backed groups like Hezbollah “are the real issue.” MP Nissim Vaturi, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, advocated for war <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/lebanon/2023/07/27/riad-salameh-lebanon-central-bank-who/" target="_blank">against Lebanon </a>“within days”, claiming that Hezbollah's stronghold in southern Beirut, Dahieh, will “look like Gaza.” After his meeting with Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/04/turkey-and-egypt-look-for-new-partnerships-in-el-sisis-first-visit-to-ankara/" target="_blank">El Sisi</a>, the EU's top diplomat will visit the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing point, the main entrance for humanitarian aid into Gaza, to inaugurate an EU-funded project to help Gazan children and those who take care of them in Egypt. His visit comes at a time of heightened tension after a Jordanian lorry driver on Sunday shot and killed three Israelis at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/08/three-israelis-killed-in-shooting-at-allenby-crossing/" target="_blank">Allenby Bridge</a> crossing point between Jordan and the occupied West Bank. In his meetings with Egyptian officials, including Foreign Affairs Minister Badr Abdelatty, Mr Borrell will discuss mediation efforts led by Egypt, the US and Qatar, to end <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/09/08/jordans-queen-rania-criticises-wests-double-standards-over-war-in-gaza/" target="_blank">the Israel-Gaza war</a>, according to the EU's external action service. The EU does not have a direct role in the talks. “Borrell’s meetings will mostly address ongoing humanitarian efforts and sustained aid access to Gaza. They will also exchange ideas on ceasefire negotiations," Hussein Hareedy, Egyptian diplomat and former assistant foreign minister told <i>The National</i> on Monday. “The EU’s role in Gaza has been more concerned with humanitarian efforts than political ones for a long time,” Mr Hareedy added. The trip to Egypt also comes after Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/06/netanyahus-excuse-to-stall-gaza-ceasefire-is-a-scam-israeli-politician-says/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> insisted last week that Israeli forces would remain in the Salah Al Din corridor in Gaza near the border with Egypt, also known as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/04/middle-east-nations-support-egypt-in-row-with-israel-over-salah-al-din-corridor/" target="_blank">Philadelphi corridor</a>. The status of the area would form a key part of any ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The Salah Al Din corridor was intended to be a demilitarised zone after Israel's peace agreement with Egypt in 1979. Egypt has said it will not accept any Israeli presence in the corridor and is insisting on a return to the status quo before the Israel-Gaza war began. This involved Egypt operating the Rafah crossing, which is on the corridor, under Palestinian supervision. In May, Mr Borrell announced that the European foreign ministers have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/05/27/eu-must-take-the-right-measures-to-enforce-icj-ruling-on-rafah-says-spain/" target="_blank">preliminarily approved</a> the revival of an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/european-union/" target="_blank">EU</a> border mission at Rafah. The European Union Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) Rafah has not been operational since 2007 when Hamas seized full control of Gaza. More than 40,900 people have been killed in Israel's retaliatory military operation after the Hamas-led October 7 attacks that killed around 1,200 people. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/15/french-foreign-minister-stephane-sejourne-due-in-beirut-in-push-to-avert-regional-war/" target="_blank">In Lebanon</a>, where lawmakers have failed to nominate a president since October 2022, Mr Borrell will meet the Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and Lebanese army commander, Joseph Aoun. No meeting with Hezbollah leaders appeared on the EU statement, but Mr Borrell told Israeli newspaper <i>Haaretz</i> in an interview in August that he had met the head of Hezbollah's parliamentary group, Mohammad Raad, in a recent trip to Lebanon. The EU differentiates between Hezbollah's political wing and military wing – the latter is classified as a terrorist organisation. Hezbollah, which last fought an all-out war against Israel in 2006, has engaged in low-level warfare against Israel along the border since the October 7 attacks. The fighting has killed some 614 people in Lebanon, mostly fighters but also including 138 civilians, according to an AFP tally. On the Israeli side, including in the occupied Golan Heights, authorities have reported the deaths of at least 24 soldiers and 26 civilians, said AFP. It has also led to the evacuation of thousands of Israelis living close to the border.