EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell will visit the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing point, the main entrance for humanitarian aid into Gaza, to inaugurate an EU-funded project to help Gazan children and those who take care of them in Egypt. AFP
EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell will visit the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing point, the main entrance for humanitarian aid into Gaza, to inaugurate an EU-funded project to help Gazan children anShow more

News

Europe

EU's Borrell visits Egypt and Lebanon in bid to contain Gaza escalation

Mr Borrell intends to visit Rafah border crossing at a time of heightened tensions

Sunniva Rose
Kamal Tabikha

September 09, 2024