President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iranian attacks with regional leaders

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday received messages of support from leaders across the Arab world following Iran's renewed attacks on the UAE.

The UAE's air defence systems on Monday engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones launched by Iran, in the first strikes on the country for nearly a month.

Three Indian nationals were injured in a fire at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following a drone attack.

The UAE leader received a phone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who condemned the attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure.

Prince Mohammed underlined his country's solidarity with the UAE and its support for measures taken to safeguard its security and stability and protect its people.

The UAE President and the Saudi Crown Prince highlighted the serious implications of escalation.

Sheikh Mohamed also received calls from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah, Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, and Bahrain's King Hamad, who noted that the attacks violated UAE's sovereignty and threatened its territorial integrity.

On Monday, UAE authorities issued a series of safety alerts urging residents to seek shelter due to incoming air threats.

The Iranian missile and drone strikes were the first on the Emirates since the early hours of a conditional ceasefire that came into effect on April 8.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks were an “unacceptable transgression” that violated international law and the UN Charter.

The ministry said the UAE would not compromise on protecting its security, sovereignty and its people, and reserved the right to respond.

The UAE said it held Iran fully responsible for what it described as treacherous attacks and emphasised the need for an immediate halt to hostilities.