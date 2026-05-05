World leaders condemn 'unacceptable' Iranian attacks on the UAE

Countries around the world have denounced Iran's first attacks on the UAE since last month's ceasefire, calling them a dangerous escalation.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Canada, France and the UK were among the nations offering their support and condemning the attacks.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, expressed his gratitude for the numerous messages of solidarity.

"We appreciate and value the messages of solidarity from the Gulf, Arab, and international communities with the United Arab Emirates, which condemn and denounce the treacherous Iranian attack," he wrote on X.

He said the messages "reflect the international community's commitment to a system based on values and responsibility, one that rejects rogue actions and isolates their perpetrators".

"These positions affirm that Iran is the aggressor party, responsible for exacerbating the crisis in the Arabian Gulf, and the source of danger and threat to its security and stability," he added.

Syria, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Cyprus also offered their support and condemned the attacks.

Air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones, all launched from Iran on Monday. Three people of Indian nationality were injured in a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after a drone attack.

India called the attack on Fujairah "unacceptable" and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the missile and drone strikes “unjustified and unacceptable”. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his country “stands in solidarity” with President Sheikh Mohamed and the people of the UAE.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, slammed the “vicious” attacks.

“These attacks are unacceptable and constitute a clear violation of sovereignty and international law,” she wrote on X. “Security in the region has direct consequences for Europe.”

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides echoed the sentiment and expressed support for President Sheikh Mohamed.

Iran was also blamed for an attack on a vessel affiliated with Adnoc on Sunday. Syria expressed solidarity with the UAE, calling that attack a “blatant violation of international navigation rights”.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed his country's support for the UAE in a phone call with President Sheikh Mohamed.

“The kingdom affirms its support for the sisterly United Arab Emirates in the measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and calls on the Islamic Republic of Iran to stop these attacks and to abide by the principles of international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, and respect the principles of good neighbourliness,” Saudi Arabia said in a statement, Wam reported.

Qatar called Iran's actions a “flagrant violation of sovereignty and a serious threat to the security and stability of the region”, while Bahrain described them as “terrorist attacks”.

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks were a “dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region, a flagrant violation of the principles of good neighbourliness”.

It also affirmed full solidarity with the UAE and support for measures it was taking to preserve stability.

Jordan described the attack as a “dangerous escalation” and, along with Egypt, expressed support for all measures taken to protect its sovereignty and security.

The UAE said schools would resume online learning until the end of this week as a safety precaution, but flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi were operating largely as normal on Tuesday morning following disruption and diversions on the day of the attack.

In Sharjah, the live board showed that inbound overnight flights had landed as normal, and early-morning services appeared to have taken off on time.

FlightRadar24 said several flights diverted to Muscat during Monday's attacks, while others landed safely in Dubai and Sharjah after circling over Al Ain and Oman.

Despite the wave of attacks, US President Donald Trump said that the Iranian strikes were “not heavy firing”.

Asked by ABC News if Iran's attacks had violated the ceasefire, Mr Trump said, “we'll let you know”.

“Ships are moving. You know, we moved quite a few last night – big ones,” he said. “There was no firing. I guess there has been some recently. I'm looking into it.

“They were shot down for the most part … One got through. Not huge damage,” he said, referring to the missile and drone attack on the UAE.

He added that Iran “better hope [the ceasefire] remains in effect – the best thing that can happen to them is that we keep it in effect”.

Mr Trump said that the US is “being very nice” now and “we're taking care of the world”.