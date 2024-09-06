Protesters demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accept a ceasefire deal rally in Tel Aviv on September 4. Bloomberg
Netanyahu's excuse to stall Gaza ceasefire is a scam, Israeli politician says

Ofer Cassif, who was almost expelled from the Knesset for his support of the ICJ case on Gaza, says Salah Al Din border strip is political distraction

Holly Johnston
September 06, 2024