Turkey joins South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
Turkey is set to file an intervention in South Africa’s case against Israel on Wednesday at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, a diplomatic official has told The National.
Ankara will present its intervention in the case at 3.30pm local time in the UN court's seat in the Netherlands, the Turkish source said, after remarks made by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during a visit to Egypt last weekend.
The move makes Turkey the latest country to join South Africa’s case, in which it accuses Israel of breaching the UN's Genocide Convention in its military operations in Gaza.
“According to the court rules, the ICJ will notify the parties to the case [South Africa and Israel] of the declaration of intervention and request their written observations,” the Turkish diplomatic official said.
“The court will make its decision on admissibility, if necessary by holding an oral hearing.”
Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico and Spain, as well as Palestinian officials, have already filed similar interventions in the case, although the court has yet to rule on their admissibility. Egypt recently signalled its intent to join the case.
Israel has denied accusations of genocide and claims its military operations in Gaza are a legitimate response to eliminate Hamas after its October 7 attacks, in which more than 1,200 people were killed and at least 240 Israelis were taken hostage by Hamas militants.
More than 39,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the past 10 months, with tens of thousands injured.
In January, the ICJ ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians. However, a final ruling on the case could take years.
Turkey’s move is the latest in a series of actions that have distanced Ankara from its previously healthy economic ties with Israel, and has frozen previously warming ties between the two countries.
Turkish and Israeli officials have exchanged strong criticism on social media. This week Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an “anti-Semitic dictator”.
The Turkish leader has described Hamas members as “freedom fighters" and even normally reserved Turkish diplomats, including Mr Fidan, have traded barbed comments online with Israeli officials.
In May, Ankara banned trade with Israel, leading to a steep drop in business previously worth hundreds of millions of dollars every month.
Mass marches have taken place across Turkey in protest over the war in Gaza. The two countries have yet to downgrade diplomatic ties officially.
