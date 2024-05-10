'Reasonable' to believe Israel broke international law in Gaza, US State Department says

A highly anticipated report sent to Congress on Friday by the State Department says it is “reasonable” to believe that Israel has used US-made weapons in Gaza in a manner that is inconsistent with international humanitarian law, but adds that “provision of defence articles” can still continue.

“The nature of the conflict in Gaza makes it difficult to assess or reach conclusive findings on individual incidents,” the report said.

“Nevertheless, given Israel’s significant reliance on US-made defence articles, it is reasonable to assess that defence articles covered under NSM-20 have been used by Israeli security forces since October 7 in instances inconsistent with its IHL [international humanitarian law] obligations or with established best practices for mitigating civilian harm.”

The report added: “While Israel has the knowledge, experience and tools to implement best practices for mitigating civilian harm in its military operations, the results on the ground, including high levels of civilian casualties, raise substantial questions as to whether the IDF [Israeli military] is using them effectively in all cases.”

The findings are some of the strongest rebukes of Israel’s conduct in the war yet.

In February, President Joe Biden issued a national security memorandum that required the State Department to report to Congress on whether Israel was using American weapons in a way that violates US or international law.

The department missed the original May 8 deadline set by the President but ultimately sent the report on Friday.

In addition to Israel, the report looks at Colombia, Kenya, Nigeria, Somalia and Ukraine, which are all involved in active armed conflicts.

While there have been circumstances in some countries that raise serious concerns, the State Department said it “currently assesses the assurances provided by each recipient country to be credible and reliable so as to allow the provision of defence articles covered under NSM-20 to continue”.

Earlier this week, Mr Biden said he would withhold weapons to Israel if the country went forward with a full-scale military operation into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are seeking refuge after fleeing from elsewhere in the enclave.