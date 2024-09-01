Netanyahu dubbed 'Mr Death' after more hostages found dead in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Public anger at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has soared after the bodies of six hostages were recovered from Gaza overnight, renewing calls for an immediate ceasefire and hostage release deal.

US-Israeli citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, one of the most well-known hostages, was among those confirmed dead only days after his parents were protesting at the Gaza border fence for his release.

Israel said the hostages, five of whom were taken captive at the Nova music festival, were killed shortly before they were found.

The Hostages and Families' Forum on Sunday called on the public to "join a massive demonstration, demanding a complete halt of the country and the immediate implementation of a deal" with Hamas. The main rallies are to be held in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where families will demonstrate as the government holds its weekly cabinet meeting, with other protests expected nationwide.

"If it weren’t for the saboteurs, the excuses and the spin, the hostages whose deaths we learnt of this morning would probably be alive,” the forum said on X.

“Netanyahu: enough of the excuses. Enough of the spin. Enough of the abandonment. The time has come to bring our hostages home."

The news came hours after Israelis protested outside the Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv, demanding a deal and accusing the government of "torpedoing" negotiations for its own political gain.

The Prime Minister and his cabinet "are knowingly condemning the hostages to death", relatives said in a statement outside the Kirya.

"Netanyahu is not Mr Security, he is Mr Death. He is undermining the deal in cold blood," Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is still held hostage, was quoted by Israeli media as saying.

Three of the six hostages were expected to be released in the first round of a ceasefire, according to reports in Israel.

Mr Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi and Carmel Gat "appeared in the lists given over at the beginning of July. It was possible to bring them back alive", a source told newspaper Haaretz on Sunday.

Moshe Emilio Lavi, whose brother-in-law Omri was taken hostage, said he holds both Hamas and Mr Netanyahu responsible.

"I blame Hamas and their accomplices for kidnapping and murdering our people, communities, families and loved ones. I blame PM Netanyahu and his accomplices for normalising the kidnapping and murdering of Israeli hostages, for 330 days, by Hamas," he wrote on X.

"We failed so many of them."

The bodies of six other hostages, all elderly men, were recovered in mid-August. Matty Dancyg, whose father was found dead in Gaza, told The National at the time: "It’s not moral. It’s not human. I feel like I’m kidnapped in my country by this government."

US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken released statements after the army's announcement on Sunday, hitting out at Hamas.

"Make no mistake, Hamas will pay for these crimes," Mr Biden said, adding the US "will keep working around the clock" for a hostage deal.

Mr Blinken, who toured the region last month in his ninth visit since the war began, described Mr Goldberg-Polin as "an American hero who will be remembered for his kindness and selflessness".

"The killing of these hostages only further confirms Hamas’s depravity. It should release all the hostages immediately," he said. "We will continue to work with our partners in the region to secure an agreement without delay that frees the remaining hostages."

Mr Netanyahu, already deeply unpopular with many Israelis, appears increasingly at odds with his own security apparatus over his commitment to the war in Gaza.

Security officials have repeatedly urged him to accept a deal, according to Israeli media reports, with the negotiating team keen to secure an agreement and the government adamant on prolonging the war.

"We warned of exactly this scenario," a senior member of the Israeli negotiating team told Axios on Sunday. "We told Netanyahu and the cabinet ministers that the hostages have no time and that their lives are in danger. But everything we said fell on deaf ears."

