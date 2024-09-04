Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points at a map of the Gaza Strip during a news conference in Jerusalem on Monday. EPA
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points at a map of the Gaza Strip during a news conference in Jerusalem on Monday. EPA

News

MENA

Netanyahu says withdrawing from the key border strip between Gaza and Egypt a 'red line'

The Israeli Prime Minister said October 7 attack by Hamas gave Israel 'legitimacy' to reoccupy the area

Holly Johnston
Holly Johnston

September 04, 2024