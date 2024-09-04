Netanyahu says withdrawing from the key border strip between Gaza and Egypt a 'red line'

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on</b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/02/israel-gaza-war-live-strike/" target="_blank"><b> Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/03/pressure-builds-on-netanyahu-as-israels-anger-rages-over-hostage-deaths/" target="_blank">Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu</a> pledged on Wednesday to remain in a key border area between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/04/gazas-children-question-their-future-amid-confusion-over-start-of-school-year/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> and Egypt, stating that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/03/us-announces-criminal-charges-against-hamas-leaders-over-october-7-attack/" target="_blank">October 7 attack</a> provided his army with the "legitimacy" it sought to control the vital corridor. His statement, which poses a dealbreaker for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/02/new-us-proposals-for-a-ceasefire-in-gaza-focus-on-deadlock-roots-sources-say/" target="_blank">ceasefire</a> in the Palestinian territory that could potentially free Israeli hostages held by Hamas, contradicts what US officials have stated about Israel agreeing to remove troops from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/03/netanyahus-push-to-reoccupy-gazas-southern-border-why-the-narrow-corridor-is-so-vital/" target="_blank">Salah Al Din</a> area, also known as the Philadelphi corridor. Addressing foreign reporters in Jerusalem, the PM stressed that withdrawing from the border strip is a "red line" he will not cross. "Such a deal will kill us. There won't be a deal that way," he said of a deal that includes a withdrawal from the border area with Egypt, which he described as vital for Hamas' military strength. He added that Israel lacked "legitimacy" to retake the strip, which Israeli forces left as part of disengagement from Gaza in 2005, until the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas that led to the war in Gaza where almost 40,900 Palestinians have been killed in 11 months. "The only way to deal with it [Salah Al Din] was to conquer Gaza. But we knew we neither had the domestic legitimacy nor the international legitimacy to do it. We didn’t have the legitimacy before the October 7 massacre, and so what we did attack Hamas every time.. but we didn’t go in," explained Mr Netanyahu,<b> </b>who spoke as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/01/israels-trade-unions-declare-general-strike-for-monday-amid-hostage-killings/" target="_blank">anti-government protests</a> continued nationwide. "Once it happened, we went into Gaza……It was clear we were going to conquer Gaza, that we didn’t have a choice.” On Tuesday, Washington said a ceasefire deal must include a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/03/us-insists-ceasefire-deal-includes-israeli-withdrawal-from-corridor-on-gaza-egypt-border/" target="_blank">full withdrawal</a> from the corridor – a day after Mr<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/03/pressure-builds-on-netanyahu-as-israels-anger-rages-over-hostage-deaths/" target="_blank"> </a>Netanyahu rebuffed calls from within his cabinet to do accept a withdrawal. "The bridging proposal that we started working with … included the removal of defence forces from all densely populated areas, and that includes those areas along that corridor,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. “That's the proposal that Israel agreed to and we're going to continue to work on this as hard as we can.” The largely devastated area next to Egypt’s border was initially intended to be part of a demilitarised zone following the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace agreement. It straddles some of Gaza’s most critical land crossings for aid and postwar reconstruction material. To Israeli forces, it is seen as a main supply conduit for Hamas. Israel claims that much of the 6,000 tonnes of concrete they estimate the Iran-backed used to construct hundreds of kilometres of tunnels under the coastal enclave was brought in through the buffer zone. The prospect of the corridor’s reoccupation by Israel has sparked anger from Hamas, but also Egypt, which warned that it would not accept a permanent Israeli presence there. Calls for Israel to leave the corridor intensified after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/01/netanyahu-dubbed-mr-death-after-more-hostages-found-dead-in-gaza/" target="_blank">six hostages</a> were found dead in Gaza at the weekend, three of whom were scheduled to have been released as part of a US-proposed ceasefire in July. A general strike was called across Israel on Monday as<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/02/israel-general-strike-under-way-in-latest-push-for-ceasefire-deal/" target="_blank"> anti-war protesters brought Tel Aviv to a standstill, </a>while bereaved families said the hostages had been "sacrificed for Philadelphi". However, Mr Netanyahu, whose popularity continues to plummet over his insistence on continuing the war, said Hamas "can forget" about Israel leaving the corridor, which he described as "oxygen" for the Iran-backed militant group. On Wednesday, he repeated claims of Salah Al Din used as a major delivery route for Hamas weapons, displaying maps of Israel which include the occupied West Bank as within Israel itself. "I said I'm willing to make a deal. The real obstacle to making a deal is not Israel, its not me, its Hamas," he added. The speech largely followed remarks he made at a press conference for Israeli media on Monday. "Hamas insists we must not be there and it's for that reason I insist we must be there," he said at the time as thousands of people gathered across Israel in protest, demanding he agree to a deal and secure the release of the 101 hostages still held in Gaza. His Monday speech came hours after Mossad director David Barnea reportedly told negotiators Israel was willing to leave the corridor, exposing the cracks in Israel's top brass. Mr Netanyahu seemingly hardened his response again on Wednesday, tweeting a <i>New York Times</i> opinion column that described a hostage deal as "a poison pill" for Israel. "The conditions we have for a permanent ceasefire must include conditions where the Philadelphi Corridor cannot be infiltrated. Bring me anyone who will actually show us...I don't care who," he said at the press conference. "Until that happens, we’re there." The Prime Minister, facing corruption charges that could spell an end to his political career, has long been accused of obstructing a ceasefire deal for his own political gain. On Wednesday, Israeli newspaper <i>Haaretz</i> reported he was using the Salah Al Din border strip to justify his rejection of any effort to end the war. "Netanyahu decided some weeks ago that he does not want a deal, and when it became possible, he got nervous and did all he could to torpedo," a government source told the outlet. "The media fell for this spin and is consumed all day long with the question of yes or no to the Philadelphi, when the real question is really the fate of the hostages versus the fate of the coalition," added the source. After Egypt warned it would not accept a permanent Israeli presence in the corridor, Mr Netanyahu accused Cairo of failing to properly secure the strip. Egypt has since issued a statement condemning the Israeli PM's speech on Monday, later followed by statements from the UAE, Jordan and Qatar, the main mediator between Israel and Hamas.