Pressure builds on Netanyahu as Israel's anger rages over hostage deaths

Public anger and pressure continues to build against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, widely seen as the main obstacle to a ceasefire deal in Gaza that would bring home around 100 hostages still in the devastated Palestinian enclave after almost a year of war. Rallies continued across<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/israel/" target="_blank"> Israel </a>on Monday night and are expected to resume on Tuesday evening, including in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/02/israel-general-strike-under-way-in-latest-push-for-ceasefire-deal/" target="_blank">Tel Aviv, </a>where members of parliament were injured by police as they demanded Netanyahu to agree to a deal. Fury against the already unpopular veteran PM has been fuelled by the death of six more hostages, whose bodies were recovered from Gaza over the weekend. Three were slated to have been freed under a ceasefire deal proposed in July, according to Israeli media reports. The widow of Alexander Lobanov, one of the six hostages, refused to meet the PM during a visit to the family home in Ashkelon on Tuesday, local media reported, while relatives of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/01/families-of-israeli-hostages-fearful-for-gaza-ceasefire-deal-after-hamas-leader-killing/" target="_blank">hostages still held in Gaza</a> have continued public appeals and attacks against the PM for failing to bring the others home. A large protest is scheduled to take place at Tel Aviv's Begin Gate on Tuesday night, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, while several other rallies will be held nationwide, including outside the homes of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/28/region-rails-against-israeli-ministers-call-for-palestinians-to-be-evicted-from-west-bank/" target="_blank">Foreign Minister Israel Katz</a> and Justice Minister Yariv Levin. As protesters carried mock coffins outside his Jerusalem residence on Monday night, Mr Netanyahu vowed to to continue the war and spent much of a rare press conference hitting out at government ministers who have called on him to reverse last week's vote to keep troops in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/20/egypt-israel-disputes-over-gaza-strain-relations-to-45-year-low/" target="_blank">Salah Al Din border strip. </a> An Israeli withdrawal from the strip, also known as the Philadelphi corridor, is a main Hamas demand for a ceasefire – a demand repeatedly dismissed by Netanyahu, who said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/08/06/hamas-chooses-yahya-sinwar-as-new-political-leader/" target="_blank">Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar</a> “can forget about it.” While he apologised for “failing to bring the hostages home alive,” the PM claimed keeping troops in the border strip is the only way to bring the rest back. His Monday speech and commitment to staying in the corridor “torpedoed” already fragile ceasefire talks, a source close to negotiations told<i> CNN</i> on Tuesday. The Families Forum has repeatedly called on the PM to “take responsibility” for the hostages' deaths and months of failed efforts to wrangle a ceasefire deal. Israel has said the six hostages were killed by their Hamas guards as the Israeli army closed in on the area in which they were held, while Hamas has claimed at least one hostage was killed in an Israeli strike. The group has since threatened to execute hostages if the army approaches their position – and said the Prime Minister has “deliberately disrupted” a deal for his own interests. On Tuesday, Israel's state comptroller has said not a single politician or member of Israel's security establishment has taken full responsibility for security failures that led to the Hamas attack on October 7, the worst in Israel's history. “As of September 2024, there is no one who has taken personal responsibility with action alongside it – not at the political level, not at the security and military level, and not at the civilian level,” Israeli media quoted Matanyahu Englman as saying. “There has not been a single person among the elected officials, bearers of public office, military leaders and the security establishment, who has met the proper standard and the expected time when it comes to upholding the value of bearing responsibility,” he told the Israel Bar Association conference in Tel Aviv. While domestic anger rages, international measures have also been taken against Israel over the war in Gaza – with frustration against the PM also growing in the US. On Monday, the UK said it was suspending 30 out of 350 licences for arms exports Israel, out of concern that the items could be used in breach of international law. Foreign Secretary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/08/15/uks-lammy-and-french-minister-to-visit-israel-in-push-for-ceasefire/">David Lammy</a> said independent legal advice he commissioned when entering government had found there was a “clear risk” that some exports could be used to commit “a serious violation of international humanitarian law”. The equipment would have been used in components for military jets, helicopters and drones used in Gaza, he said. Hours later, US President Joe Biden, speaking to before a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, security advisers and officials involved in the truce talks, answered simply “No”, when asked if he thought Mr Netanyahu was doing enough to secure a hostage deal.