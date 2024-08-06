Hamas chooses Yahya Sinwar as new political leader

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Hamas has named Yahya Sinwar as its new political leader following the assassination of its chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.

The news was confirmed in a statement published by the group on Telegram.

“The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the selection of leader Yahya Sinwar as head of the movement's political bureau, succeeding the martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh, may God have mercy on him,” it read.

Mr Sinwar, one of the founding members of Hamas, is the head of its operations in Gaza and has overseen the group's activities in the war-torn enclave since 2017.

He is considered as the mastermind of the October 7 attack on southern Israel which sparked the current war, and is one of Israel's most-wanted targets.

He has not made any public appearances since the war began, although the Israeli army has published footage it claims to show the leader in a Gaza tunnel on October 10.

“Yahya Sinwar is the commander … and he is a dead man,” Israel's army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in early October.

In December, the Israeli army issued a $400,000 bounty on Mr Sinwar and dropped leaflets over Gaza offering cash rewards for information leading to his capture.

The announcement comes less than a week after the suspected Israeli assassination of Mr Haniyeh, who was killed while staying at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) guesthouse in Tehran after attending the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Hamas, Iran and regional allies have vowed “harsh punishment” against Israel over the attack, sending tensions soaring and raising the prospect of an all-out war with Lebanon, where the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group is based.

