Who was Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's political leader killed in Tehran?

President Masoud Pezeshkian, right, with Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, July 2024. AP
Two members of the hardline Palestinian group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, left, and Khalid Al-Hindi after they registered as candidates in the central election office, in Gaza city, December 1995. AFP
Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh waves as he arrives to attends a news conference in Gaza July 20, 2005. Reuters
Ismail Haniyeh waves during a rally in Gaza, December, 2005. Reuters
Ismail Haniyeh casts his ballots inside a polling station in Gaza city, January, 2006. Reuters
Ismail Haniyeh with a cleric as he attends the Friday prayer in Gaza city's Shati refugee camp, January 2006. AFP
Palestinian Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh kisses a child at the end of the weekly Friday noon prayer in Gaza city's Al-Shati refugee camp, June 2006. AFP
Ismail Haniyeh greets supporters during a visit to the Ain el-Helweh camp, Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp, near Sidon, September 2020. AFP
Ismail Haniyeh is carried during his visit to Ain el Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon, Lebanon, September 2020. Reuters
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and with Ismail Haniyeh during Mr Abbas' visit to attend Algeria's 60th independence anniversary in Algiers, July 2022. AFP
Iran's former president Ebrahim Raisi, right, with Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, June 2023. AFP
A man in front of the car in which three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were reportedly killed in an Israeli air strike, in April 2024. AFP
