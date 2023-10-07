Palestinian militants launch dozens of rockets into Israel

Explosions could be heard in cities around Tel Aviv and outside Jerusalem

Rockets are fired by Palestinian militants into Israel from Gaza City on Saturday. Reuters

Rockets are fired by Palestinian militants into Israel from Gaza City on Saturday. Reuters

The National author image
The National
Oct 07, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched dozens of rockets towards Israel early on Saturday, as air raid sirens sounded across the country, according to several eyewitnesses.

Sirens warning of incoming rockets were heard for several minutes in southern areas surrounding Gaza and in the greater Tel Aviv areas.

There were no immediate details on the origin of the explosion from the military.

Explosions could be heard in cities around Tel Aviv and outside Jerusalem.

Updated: October 07, 2023, 4:22 AM
IsraelGaza
WEEKEND EDITION
More from the national