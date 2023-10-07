Palestinian militants launch dozens of rockets into Israel

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched dozens of rockets towards Israel early on Saturday, as air raid sirens sounded across the country, according to several eyewitnesses.
Sirens warning of incoming rockets were heard for several minutes in southern areas surrounding Gaza and in the greater Tel Aviv areas.
There were no immediate details on the origin of the explosion from the military.
Explosions could be heard in cities around Tel Aviv and outside Jerusalem.
Updated: October 07, 2023, 4:22 AM