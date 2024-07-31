Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran

Hamas's political chief Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards have been killed after their residence in Tehran was targeted, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement.
"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and the fighters of the resistance front and the honorable nation of Iran, this morning the Tehran esidence of Dr Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic resistance of Hamas, was hit," it said in a statement shared by the state-run Irna news agency.
"Following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards was martyred."
"The cause and dimensions of this incident are being investigated and the results will be announced later."
Hamas confirmed his death, blaming Israel for the attack.
"The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas mourns to our great Palestinian people, to the Arab and Islamic nation, and to all the free people of the world: brother, the martyred leader, the Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh," the group said in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday morning.
"The head of the movement, who was killed in a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran, after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president," it said.
